Allscripts hosts Developer Challenge: Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently hosted its Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Developer Challenge in an effort to elevate solutions that use technology to share relevant social determinants of health patient information with care providers. Access to patients’ social determinants of health (SDOH) information is crucial in advancing health equity across patient populations—especially at a time when equitable access to healthcare is more important than ever. The event included a Keynote Fireside Chat with Dr. Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health IT, who shared an update on efforts by ONC and the Biden Administration more broadly to address the challenges associated with health inequities.

Eight developer organizations were selected for the final round of judging and had an opportunity to present their solution and respond to questions related to topics such as integration and workflow with existing Allscripts solutions, user input in the design of the solution, specific benefits for underserved patient populations and the ability of the solution to scale to a large number of users. Allscripts recruited developer organizations to help answer this question: “How can we use technology and innovative solutions to share relevant patient SDOH information with care providers to advance equity of healthcare access?”

The finalists presented a variety of solutions that will each advance access to information that could impact patient care:

  • Experian Health relies on consumer data assets, rather than patient surveys, to identify at-risk patients and arm care teams with actionable information around readmission risk and SDOH that could impact patient care.
  • Health Endeavors supports a care coordination tool and online SDOH questionnaire to help deliver a comprehensive health history that includes patient-generated data.
  • MedAware presented a patient-specific risk estimate for future dependency or overdose from a patient’s first opioid prescription and throughout the duration of treatment, enabling early intervention.
  • Myelin Solutions is a care collaboration platform for care teams to easily identify and close care gaps for their patient population using a variety of data sources.
  • PatientLink gives clinics the ability to capture SDOH from patients using a variety of platforms, including paper and digital forms from any device.
  • Phreesia provides the ability to electronically screen patients for SDOH risk factors across a variety of domains, utilizing either customized screening questions or standardized screening tools.
  • Welfie is a health equity platform that enables families to build a health profile by connecting their data and completing health assessments.

The challenge winner, Patient+Orator%2C has created an easy way for patients and providers to address bias and health inequities by bridging the communication gap between patients and their health teams and facilitating meaningful conversations using technology. Its team of experts has standardized how patients identify their health concerns, care preferences, and social needs through its HIPAA-compliant mobile app. The organization is also aligning high-risk individuals with unmet socioeconomic and medical needs to social care organizations and healthcare providers to improve patient and community engagement, leveraging technology to improve health outcomes.

“Patient Orator was created by underserved people for underserved communities and is designed to make it easier for historically marginalized groups to gain access to needed resources and to help empower the voices of the unheard,” said Kistein Monkhouse, MPA, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patient Orator. “We are so grateful that Allscripts acknowledges how important advancing health equity is and want to thank the company for the opportunity to share our solutions with care providers across the continuum of care.”

“Through this initiative, we are giving clinicians an opportunity to have more meaningful interactions with patients that enable them to address the important aspects of the patient’s daily life that could make a difference in their overall health. We’re looking forward to working with the Patient Orator team and helping to enable this solution for Allscripts clients,” said Tina Joros, Allscripts Vice President and General Manager of the Open Business Unit and Practice Management Solutions. “I’m inspired to think about the enormous potential for good that we can do when we bring the information we gained from this challenge to the point of care.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial, and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make more informed decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTubeand It+Takes+A+Community%3A+The+Allscripts+Blog.

© 2021 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005183/en/

