Trulieve Becomes First MSO to Launch Clone Sales in Massachusetts

Company successfully launches cannabis clone sales, emphasizing support of home grow for Massachusetts residents and expanding product variety in Northampton location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced it has successfully launched a pilot program selling its premium-quality cannabis clones at its Northampton, MA dispensary, in accordance with state law. This marks a significant first-to-market entry for the Company, where it is now the only multi state operator (MSO) to provide home growers with its products in the form of consistent, healthy, top-tier plants.

"Trulieve supports home grow initiatives in Massachusetts and we are excited to offer our top-tier genetics to those who would prefer to grow their own cannabis plants at home," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We're delivering on our promise to meet cannabis consumers wherever they are in their level of experience, as well as our commitment to expanding access to the plant as we continue to grow in the Massachusetts market."

At the time of program launch, Trulieve is releasing a limited amount of its Chocolope NewBerry Sativa strain, which can be ordered online through the Company's Northampton location website and will be available for in-store pickup at 216 North King Street, Northampton, MA beginning Friday, August 20. Clones will be sold in packs of three and sales limited to one per customer during the initial launch phase. In the future, the Company plans to offer different strains based on consumer feedback and will expand clone availability across its Massachusetts locations.

For citizens of Massachusetts interested in home grow, the launch of Trulieve's clone program represents a new opportunity to access the highest-quality genetics in a ready-to-grow format and ensures clone consistency and quality not previously available in the state. Cannabis clones carry the exact same genetic potential as their mother plant and will have similar cannabinoid and terpene profiles when grown properly. When clones are selected from healthy, high-quality mother plants, they also inherit their vigor, and natural resistance to mold, mildew, and pests.

For further information on the Massachusetts home grow program, please see the guidance document provided by the Cannabis Control Commission and refer to the home cultivation section of the Commission's website.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company's response thereto. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

