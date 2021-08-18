Logo
Spacecom and Get SAT Demonstrated Superior Results for Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band ESA on AMOS-17 Advanced Satellite

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extraordinary Downlink & Uplink Speeds Reached on Powerful AMOS-17 Digital Satellite by Get SAT's Fully Electronic, Super Low-Profile Ka-Band Satcom-On-The-Move Terminal

PR Newswire

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 18, 2021

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacecom (TASE: SCC), the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground and maritime applications, today announced the successful testing of Get SAT's next generation Micro Sling Blade Ka-Band Satcom-On-The-Move terminal on AMOS-17's advanced, digital Ka-Band. The test was hosted at the SMS Teleport in Rugby, UK.

Get_SAT_Sling_Blade.jpg

AMOS-17, the most advanced HTS satellite serving Africa, was chosen by Get SAT for testing its newest electronically steered antenna (ESA), bringing together optimal G/T and a high performing satellite terminal that resulted in an unparalleled throughput of 5 MBPS forward and 25 MPBS return rate.

This combination of AMOS-17's capabilities and the Get SAT Micro Sling Blade ESA offers superior performance satellite communication, flexible solutions, and competitive advantages for customers in aviation and land-on-the-move markets.

Get SAT's scalable ESA terminal is fully integrated, all-in-one, modem-agnostic solution that includes a built-in Get SAT Micro Modem and GS950 modem (iDirect 950). As an off-the-shelf, end-to-end terminal with industry leading SWaP and no trade-offs, it provides reliable communications at a low-profile to meet a range of governments, defense and first responder applications.

"The Micro Sling Blade's successful proof of concept testing with Spacecom's AMOS-17 satellite is another step forward," said Kfir Benjamin, Get SAT's CEO. "Get SAT is now beginning to supply this super low-profile ESA to government and defense customers requiring powerful, lightweight SWaP solutions."

Spacecom Senior VP Business Development & Marketing Ofer Asif added, "The AMOS-17 is an advanced digital platform serving an array of customers in a wide range of applications. We are keen to work with companies such as Get SAT that bring new and exciting applications to the market."

About Get SAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides affordable, portable, and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups.

For more information, please visit www.getsat.com

Please contact[email protected]

About Spacecom:

Spacecom (TASE: SCC) is a satellite communication service provider and proprietary owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet. Its strategically located satellites, AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 co-located at 4°W, AMOS-4 at 65°E, and AMOS-17 at 17°E, provide vast, reliable coverage over Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

AMOS-17, its most recent addition, is a fully digital and advanced High Throughput Satellite (HTS) expanding Spacecom's reach over Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Since 1992, the company has been innovating, serving as a partner to customers, providing satellite connectivity, network optimization technologies, consultation, and tailored solutions to suit its partners' specific needs to drive business growth.

Spacecom's solutions include managed services, professional services, turn-key solutions, Cellular Backhaul, trunking solutions as well as broadcast, data and broadband satellite services. Customers include ISPs, telecom and MNO operators, DTH / OTT operators, network integrators and government agencies, among others.

For more information, visit: www.amos-spacecom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597123/Get_SAT_Sling_Blade.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN79082&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spacecom-and-get-sat-demonstrated-superior-results-for-micro-sling-blade-ka-band-esa-on-amos-17-advanced-satellite-301357897.html

SOURCE Get SAT

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN79082&Transmission_Id=202108180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN79082&DateId=20210818
