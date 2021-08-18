SCB Asset Management Launches Fund based on CoinShares Blockchain Equity Index

PR Newswire

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced that SCB Asset Management, Thailand's largest asset management company, has launched SCB Blockchain, a feeder fund investing into the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF which tracks the CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Equity Index.

The digital asset sector has grown materially since the start of the year. There are currently over $2T worth of digital assets in circulation[i] with total assets under management (AUM) in publicly listed digital asset investment products exceeding $50B, and $4B of the aforementioned AUM is held on the CoinShares platform[ii]. Alongside the growth of digital assets, the number of investors interested in gaining actively managed exposure to other parts of the digital asset ecosystem continues to increase. Since its inception in 2019, the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF has amassed over $1B in assets.

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented, "SCB Asset Management launching this fund, so shortly after CoinShares acquired the equity Index business, is a testament to the rigorous methodology employed by the index and its performance track record. We are very excited to be selected by SCB Asset Management to bring our index methodology and thematic research to a new market and a larger investor base. We continue to focus on expanding CoinShares' global footprint as we build out our asset management platform and bring trusted, regulated investment products to investors across the globe."

Learn more about the Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index here.

More details about the fund can be found on SCB Asset Management's website here.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS .

