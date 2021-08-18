Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, NEP, ABBV, RNRG, VPU, IBB, LLY, TAP, PYPL, DLR, MCK, UBX, AMPE,
- Added Positions: REGN, BUD, GILD, D, SYY, SO, EXC, IRM, IHI, MDT, GLW, NOK, T, DUK, VZ, F, BSX, BYND,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CWB, TMO, VWOB, XAR, NAC, AMZN, TSLA, VGT, NWL, VOO, VCIT, DIA, DOCU, MSFT, IBM, QCOM,
- Sold Out: TLRY, TLRY, HMST, LMT,
- Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 326,310 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 151,246 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 34,099 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,430 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,542 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 234,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 48,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (RNRG)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 399.95%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 76,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 175.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 38,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Southern Co by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in HomeStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.16.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.
