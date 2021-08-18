Logo
Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hall Private Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Hall Private Wealth Advisors owns 52 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hall Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hall Private Wealth Advisors
  1. Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 326,310 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 151,246 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  3. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 34,099 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,430 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,542 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 234,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 48,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (RNRG)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 399.95%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 76,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 175.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 38,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Southern Co by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in HomeStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.16.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hall Private Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Hall Private Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hall Private Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hall Private Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hall Private Wealth Advisors keeps buying
