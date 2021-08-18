Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, NEP, ABBV, RNRG, VPU, IBB, LLY, TAP, PYPL, DLR, MCK, UBX, AMPE,

TLRY, TLRY, NEP, ABBV, RNRG, VPU, IBB, LLY, TAP, PYPL, DLR, MCK, UBX, AMPE, Added Positions: REGN, BUD, GILD, D, SYY, SO, EXC, IRM, IHI, MDT, GLW, NOK, T, DUK, VZ, F, BSX, BYND,

REGN, BUD, GILD, D, SYY, SO, EXC, IRM, IHI, MDT, GLW, NOK, T, DUK, VZ, F, BSX, BYND, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CWB, TMO, VWOB, XAR, NAC, AMZN, TSLA, VGT, NWL, VOO, VCIT, DIA, DOCU, MSFT, IBM, QCOM,

AAPL, CWB, TMO, VWOB, XAR, NAC, AMZN, TSLA, VGT, NWL, VOO, VCIT, DIA, DOCU, MSFT, IBM, QCOM, Sold Out: TLRY, TLRY, HMST, LMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Hall Private Wealth Advisors owns 52 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hall Private Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+private+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 326,310 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 151,246 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 34,099 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,430 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,542 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.01%

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 234,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 234,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 48,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 49,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 399.95%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 110.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 76,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 175.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 83,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 122.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $77.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 38,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Southern Co by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 57,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in HomeStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.16.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.