Visium Technologies Announces Integration of TruContext(TM) with Datadog

Integration provides context-based visualization and analytics

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it is a technology partner with Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) the data analytics platform that provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications. Visium's TruContext applications is integrated with Datadog's data visibility platform to provide context-based analysis and visualization, initially focused on cybersecurity threat intelligence.

The TruContext modeling, analysis and visualization platform is a natural complement to the Datadog services, as both are data-centric applications focused on providing deep and understandable insights into aggregated data-sets. Visium's great value to the Datadog ecosystem is its focus on delivering cybersecurity-based context, using TruContext™, to rapidly make determinations and mitigate cyber incidents and threats. Now with this partnership, we will be able to bring Datadog's thousands of customers TruContext.

For TruContext users, the integration allows them to leverage Datadog's single pane of glass view, without requiring them to store their raw data on multiple platforms. The benefits of TruContext analysis is integrated into Datadog's centralized interface, delivering further dependency understanding, enrichments, correlation, and impact analysis.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to be working with a world-class and innovative company like Datadog and their over 16,000 customers worldwide -TruContext now delivers enhanced cyber analytics to the Datadog dashboard and enhances their security focused intelligence, compliance, and monitoring tools." Visium looks forward to a long relationship with Datadog as TruContext continues to develop and add content to its application.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

For more information please visit www.datadoghq.com

Contact:

Datadog

[email protected]

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660123/Visium-Technologies-Announces-Integration-of-TruContextTM-with-Datadog



