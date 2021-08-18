Bill Ackman's Play on Domino's Pizza

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bill Ackman's Play on Domino's Pizza

The guru's bet on the company is well justified from a portfolio strategy vantage point

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Aug 18, 2021

Summary

  • Bill Ackman adds 2 million shares of Domino's to his portfolio.
  • The company has benefited from digitalization.
  • The stock could reach the $680 handle in 18 months' time.
Article's Main Image

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) has acquired 2 million shares of Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ, Financial), citing that he wanted to buy stock in a consumer goods company after selling his stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX, Financial).

Domino's value drivers

Domino's Pizza has benefitted from increased digitalization, a surge in deliveries and improved international branding. Furthermore, the company's franchising strategy is contributing to expansion. The restaurant decided to decrease its ownership of branches to be more agile with its equity commitments, subsequently increasing its liquidity and return on investment.

The pizza chain's limited-time offers initiative has increased sales in recent quarters. Dominos' digitalization has allowed it to start remodeling its brick-and-mortar restaurants into pizza-theater prototypes, with lounging areas.

Domino's has experienced same-store sales growth for the 41st consecutive quarter in the United States. The company's high-quality, low and fast delivery model serves it well and has been the driving force behind its recent success.

Increased shareholder value

The company surpassed estimates in its July earnings report with a revenue beat of $60.47 million and an earnings per share beat of 18 cents. Domino's also announced a quarterly dividend of 94 cents and a $1 billion dollar share repurchase plan, which could add to its impressive earnings per share ratio and subsequently provide support to the stock price.

1428089226230153216.png

Price target

Financial services company BTIG has indicated the stock could reach the $625 dollar mark. Based on a price multiple valuation, however, the stock could go even higher, reaching the $688 mark, as the market continues to trade at a high price-earnings trajectory.

Final word

Ackman gained exposure to the pizza chain as a portfolio strategy-driven decision. The company alone probably isn't the best investment you can make at this moment in time due to inflationary pressure on the consumer goods sector. However, if you're in search of a consumer goods stock with long-term growth prospects, Domino's could be the play for you.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment