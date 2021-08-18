Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys Plantronics Inc, International Game Technology PLC, WW International Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Terex Corp, Welbilt Inc

New Purchases: POLY, IGT, WW, VNT,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Plantronics Inc, International Game Technology PLC, WW International Inc, Vontier Corp, TripAdvisor Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Terex Corp, Welbilt Inc, ProPetro Holding Corp, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stanley Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stanley Capital Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 79,300 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 28,100 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Centene Corp (CNC) - 134,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 220,700 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 368,200 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 153,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99.