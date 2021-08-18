Stanley Capital Management, LLC Buys Plantronics Inc, International Game Technology PLC, WW International Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Terex Corp, Welbilt Inc

- New Purchases: POLY, IGT, WW, VNT,
- Added Positions: TRIP, BHC, MOS, ORCL, NLSN, CTVA, AXTA, SSNC, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: TEX, WBT, WYNN, AMAT, BAC, BDC, GS, AER, RHI, MAN, FB, HGV, AXP, RLGY, SPR, TMHC, ANTM, NCLH, MDCA, MCO, ACM, CNC, MCK, GOOGL, FDX, GOOG, MSFT, ARMK,
- Sold Out: BKNG, PUMP, CHNG,
For the details of Stanley Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stanley+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stanley Capital Management, LLC
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 79,300 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 28,100 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 134,800 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 220,700 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 368,200 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 153,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WW International Inc (WW)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProPetro Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.37.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Stanley Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stanley Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Stanley Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stanley Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stanley Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stanley Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment