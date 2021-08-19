Logo
Dubber Adds Compliant Video Recording for Cisco Webex Meetings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Australia and DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021

  • Answers critical need for recording, replaying, and revealing insights across video conversations
  • Dubber for Webex Meetings Video add-on pack and Video storage add-ons available today
  • For a limited time, all Webex Meetings Dubber Premier subscription plans get video add-on pack free for 6 months

MELBOURNE, Australia and DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced that it has launched compliant video capture to its cloud call recording and voice AI services for Cisco Webex Meetings. Dubber personal and confidential call recording is embedded as a standard feature for Cisco Webex Calling and Cisco Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM).

Dubber_Logo.jpg

Businesses and individual users with compliance and regulatory requirements to record and store their communications can now securely capture every call, and video conversations including, one to one video calls and multi-party video conferences on the Cisco Webex Meeting platform via Dubber.

For an add-on price of $25 (USD) per user/month, the Dubber platform now enables video recordings with instant insights, analytics, transcriptions, sentiment analysis with Voice-AI powered alerts and notifications all stored in the Voice Intelligence Cloud. The Video add-on pack comes with 100GB storage as standard for each user. In addition, for power users who need augmented storage, businesses can purchase the Video Storage add-on, which comes in 1TB packs for only $100 (USD) per account/month.

"Video has become a primary communications medium for every business," James Slaney, COO, Dubber. "With the release of compliant and secure video recording options for Webex meetings we're enabling video to be captured, reviewed and intelligence generated alongside call records."

"We're answering the need to address compliance mandates in a work from anywhere world with advanced functionality, secure ease of access and economically scalable storage. There are equally important opportunities for business and government to improve employee coaching and productivity, resolve customer disputes with ease, and automatically generate real-time customer and employee satisfaction data," added Slaney.

Background: Dubber Video Capture on Cisco Webex Meetings

  • Available to all Cisco Webex Meetings customers
  • Available for order now from Cisco, Cisco Partners and registered Dubber resellers on CCW
  • Dubber cloud call recording now captures and unifies all voice and video data
  • Flexible and affordable plan options start as low as $39.95 (USD) per user/month, which includes Video add-on pack with up to 100GB video storage per user
  • Video storage add-on pack (1TB) in the Voice Intelligence Cloud available for users and accounts with expanded storage needs. Video Storage add-on packs start at 1TB storage for $100 (USD) per month for an account
  • Additional Dubber compliance, storage, transcription and AI plans are available immediately
  • Access more information here.
  • Access Dubber on Webex Meetings via Cisco AppHub

Background: Cisco Webex Meetings

Cisco® Webex Meetings delivers over 25 billion meetings per month, offering industry-leading video and audio conferencing with sharing, chat, and more.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Simon Hinsley

UK Media: James Taylor |The PR Network

[email protected]

[email protected]

+61 (0) 401 809 653

+44 (0)7796 138291



AU & NZ Media: Terry Alberstein

US Media: Charlie Guyer, Guyer Group for Dubber

[email protected]

[email protected]

+61 (0) 458 484 921

+1 617 599 8830

favicon.png?sn=CN79094&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubber-adds-compliant-video-recording-for-cisco-webex-meetings-301358505.html

SOURCE Dubber

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN79094&Transmission_Id=202108182120PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN79094&DateId=20210818
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

