Grown Rogue and Pure Extracts Form Joint Venture to Expand Product Offering in Michigan

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), a multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement for a joint venture between its Michigan partner, Golden Harvests, LLC (“Golden”) and Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA:A2QJAJ) to expand Grown Rogue’s product offering and bring Pure Extracts’ portfolio of products to Michigan (the “joint venture”).

In addition to Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls and Pure Chews, Grown Rogue will be adding to its Michigan product portfolio to include concentrates and cartridges to complement their award-winning flower and their proprietary, 3.5gram, nitrogen sealed flower jars, which is already one of the leading flower brands in the state.

“We are excited to expand our product offering in Michigan to include new products that doubles our addressable market in a top 5 cannabis state,” said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. “We have consumers that actively seek out the processors who purchase our trim for their own products so this joint venture will help fulfill the increasing demand for Grown Rogue’s high quality products in the state of Michigan, increase the strong brand equity our team is building, and capture additional margin for the company.”

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis and hemp based out of British Columbia, Canada. Pure Extracts will provide a mix of equipment, cash, and extraction expertise to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for processed products throughout the state.

The joint venture plans to build-out 2,600 square feet of existing space in the 80,000 sq ft facility in Bay City, Michigan. The joint venture has the ability to produce Grown Rogue branded concentrates, cartridges, edibles and tinctures as well as similar items under Pure Extracts’ brand. The joint venture will consider building dedicated greenhouse production to provide cheaper processing input for house brands and available white label opportunities.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Grown Rogue, renowned cultivators who have already sold their cannabis products to over 100 dispensaries throughout Michigan, a state where cannabis sales reached a record $171 million in July of this year, up 56% from a year ago,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO of Pure Extracts. “Establishing Pure Extracts’ brands in the United States, the world’s largest and most important cannabis market, is an important milestone for our company.”

About Grown Rogue

Grown+Rogue+International (CSE:GRIN | OTC:GRUSF) is a vertically integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

About Pure Extracts

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTC:PRXTF) (XFRA:A2QJAJ) features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020 and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021.The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

