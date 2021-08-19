CyberloQ Technologies Inc. CEO Discusses Corporate Strategies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ), and Shawn Watts, the Company’s first, newly appointed advisory board member and head of product development and implementation.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Jackson highlights the value of CyberloQ’s partnerships before handing the mic to Watts for his approach to moving the Company forward.

“For me, it’s people first, product second, technology last,” Watts says. “The technology is a servant to the business objectives and business strategies – in our case that is making sure that the end-users of our partners are able to transact seamlessly and with the security of knowing that their assets are protected.”

Jackson wraps up the interview by noting that as global e-commerce is projected to approach $6.7 Trillion by 2023 according to recent reports. – and thus, the risk for fraud - continues to increase, CyberloQ’s focus is on making sure the Company’s internal infrastructure can meet outside demands as the Company implements its launch strategy.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. ( CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

Contact Information:

CLOQ Contact:

Chris Jackson

Tel: 1.612.961.4536

Email: [email protected]

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

[email protected]

