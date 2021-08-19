Yext Announces Yext AI Search for Salesforce Service Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced it has launched Yext AI Search on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to transform the customer support experience for both agents and customers. The collaboration brings the companies' platforms together, enabling clients to augment their existing Salesforce Service Cloud-powered help sites, agent consoles, and support forms with Support Answers, Yext's advanced AI-powered search solution for customer support.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Yext AI Search is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000G6fnzUAB

Yext's new integration on AppExchange introduces unique applications of AI search to customer support, enabling businesses to deliver official answers, streamline resolution, and improve customer satisfaction.

Features include:

" Help Site Search ," for businesses to add Yext's advanced AI search experience — which can deliver more accurate, direct answers to complex customer questions — to their Salesforce help sites;

," for businesses to add Yext's advanced AI search experience — which can deliver more accurate, direct answers to complex customer questions — to their Salesforce help sites; " Support Form Deflection ," for businesses to equip their Salesforce support forms with Yext's AI search to deliver relevant answers — in real time — to customers who are filling out the details of their issue; and

," for businesses to equip their Salesforce support forms with Yext's AI search to deliver relevant answers — in real time — to customers who are filling out the details of their issue; and "Agent Console Search," for support agents to access Yext's AI-powered search experience directly within their Salesforce agent console when they're assigned a ticket to help a customer resolve an issue.

By having instant access to information about an issue, customers will be able to self-serve and resolve issues on their own instead of having to contact customer support, while support agents will be empowered to drive faster resolution times overall.

Comments on the News

"Collaborating with Salesforce highlights just how important search is to customer support in today's digital-first age," said David Rudnitsky, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Yext. "Businesses are constantly inundated with support questions, and the vast majority can be solved more easily and most cost effectively with AI search. Our integrations solve this, marrying a support platform with a search platform to put information at the fingertips of both support agents and customers, so they can self-serve and resolve issues quickly."

"Yext AI Search is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with a search platform that enables faster resolution times, more manageable ticket volumes, and higher customer satisfaction rates," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

