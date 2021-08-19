AES Selects Borrego to Build Utility-Scale Solar Projects in Michigan

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States, announced today that it has been selected by The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a Fortune 500 global energy company, to engineer and construct three utility-scale solar projects in Michigan. The agreement represents Borrego's first foray into the growing Michigan clean energy market and some of the company's latest project wins in the utility-scale solar sector.

The three projects—located in Cement City, Pullman and Letts Creek—have mobilized for construction and are scheduled to come online by mid-2022. With a cumulative installed capacity of 72 MW-DC, the solar farms will feature bifacial solar modules on single-axis trackers.

Once they are completed, the solar power plants will be owned and operated by AES, with the electricity generated sold to Consumers Energy, under the terms of a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The solar plants will collectively generate approximately 104,500 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, enough to power more than 9,000 Michigan households. The clean energy produced will offset the equivalent of 74,057 metric tons of climate-harming carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel sources.

"The Michigan projects represent the latest success in Borrego's growth story. Our ongoing working relationship with AES is based on trust and transparency, and is an example of our focus on powering our customers' growth," said Brian Barker, general manager of Borrego's utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division. "We are excited to bring our expertise to Michigan and help the state decarbonize its grid."

"We are proud to partner with Borrego to safely construct this project portfolio in Michigan," said Mike Belikoff, Chief Operating Officer of AES Clean Energy. "Throughout the bidding process, Borrego was flexible and transparent, and they proactively identified concerns, enabling us to resolve issues before signing contracts. We look forward to working with Borrego to safely bring these impactful projects to life, bringing substantial benefits to the local communities while helping Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan reach their renewable energy goals."

In addition to the Michigan projects, Borrego has recently won contracts to build large-scale solar and energy storage plants in Maine, Montana, South Dakota, New York and other states. The company surpassed the gigawatt mark for EPC projects built earlier this year and was named the top solar-plus-storage installer by Solar Power World magazine in its " 2021 Top Solar Contractors " edition.

About Borrego

Borrego, a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built and maintains throughout the United States. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com .

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

