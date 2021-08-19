Logo
Halliburton SmartFleet Technology Enables Real-Time Fracture Control in the Permian Basin

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today a successful execution of its SmartFleet%26trade%3B intelligent fracturing system with a major operator in the Permian Basin.

“We view the SmartFleet system as a tool that provides valuable insights into subsurface fracture placement,” said Aaron Hunter, vice president of the Midland Basin for ConocoPhillips. “These insights lead to informed decisions that improve fracture performance.”

SmartFleet technology integrates intelligent automation and visualization with subsurface measurements across multiple wells simultaneously to dynamically respond to reservoir behavior. By using the SmartFleet system, operators can achieve real-time control of fracture placement and improve overall completion execution. In addition to optimizing fracture placement across every stage, the SmartFleet system provides real-time insights to manage frac hits and understand the impact they have on fracture performance.

Based on various successful runs to date across multiple basins, SmartFleet has helped operators:

  • Improve cluster uniformity up to 30 percent,
  • Optimize stage lengths,
  • Reduce completion costs up to 25 percent, and
  • Realize an uplift in production up to 20 percent.

“Unlike standard task automation, the SmartFleet system applies intelligence and measurements that allow operators to make stage-level decisions that optimize completions in real time,” said Michael Segura, vice president of Production Enhancement for Halliburton. “With this type of intelligent automation, operators can now instantly see and control fracture outcomes that ultimately lead to improved asset economics.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the Company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005117/en/

