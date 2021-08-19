Bonfire Announces Open Access Solution to Help Public Procurement Teams With Faster, More Successful RFP Event Creation

Bonfire Interactive Ltd. (“Bonfire”), a leader in strategic sourcing, contract management and eProcurement software, announced today the upcoming launch of Bonfire+Open+Access+Community+Projects. This freely accessible tool will provide public procurement teams with access to an extensive database of public projects from across North America to streamline the RFx creation process. Bonfire is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector.

“Faster turnaround for RFP events, increasingly technical subject matter, and the need to run everything digitally—are among the new norms public procurement professionals face," said Omar Salaymeh, CEO of Bonfire. "Inspired by the way our customers seek to share and leverage the knowledge and experience of their peers, we're proud to launch our first open access solution to support procurement teams. Our clients have done the hard work, building expert-led projects across categories from goods in bulk to multi-million-dollar initiatives, and we aim to make it easy for procurement teams globally to access these resources and deliver better outcomes as they navigate their new normal."

Bonfire Open Access Community Projects is a free, searchable repository of up to 62,000 public projects from its growing database of over 500 public-sector agencies across North America. Procurement professionals will be able to use the tool to search for and review any public project and access all supporting bid documents, whether they’re an existing Bonfire customer or not. Teams will have access to best-in-class examples of successful RFP events to model their own projects, eliminating the need to create new RFPs from scratch, or conduct a tedious online search for general templates.

"One of the biggest challenges we face in procurement is getting the right information together for a new RFP and ensuring that we're using best practices right from the start,” said Maija Lampinen, Procurement and Contracts Manager at the Port of Everett, Washington. “With Community Projects, we'll be able to easily search for similar projects run by other agencies, see how they structured their projects, and access supporting project documents. It's hard to understate how valuable this information will be for us going forward, and the impact it will have on how we run our projects and the time it saves us during RFP creation—especially for new or unfamiliar procurements."

In addition to the freely available %3Ci%3EOpen+Access+Community+Projects%3C%2Fi%3E, Bonfire is also introducing a version for current customers, which will contain a wider array of features and search options. Bonfire worked closely with select procurement agencies before its release to add features to the new solution anticipated to address critical challenges its customers will face.

The full feature set will be unveiled during NIGP+Forum+2021, the Institute for Public Procurement’s annual conference, taking place virtually from August 23-27. Attendees will be able to stop by the Bonfire virtual booth to get an exclusive first look at Bonfire Open Access Community Projects. In line with this year’s conference theme, Connecting Procurement Communities, NIGP Forum attendees may also attend Bonfire%26rsquo%3Bs+virtual+panel+session at 2:15 PM ET on Monday August 23, featuring procurement leaders from Barnstable County and Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Panelists will discuss the results of Bonfire’s annual State of Public Sourcing Report, which analyzes first-party data from hundreds of North American public agencies to show what public procurement priorities look like. Attendees will learn how their peers are ramping up project volume, continue to work-from-anywhere, and have prioritized vendor diversity after a turbulent year.

To learn more about Bonfire Open Access Community Projects, and to get on the early access list, visit www.gobonfire.com%2Fopen-community-projects.

About Bonfire Interactive Inc.

Bonfire Interactive Inc. (“Bonfire”) is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software. Bonfire empowers organizations to find the right vendors and make the right purchasing decisions with ease and confidence. With tools to support the entire vendor lifecycle (sourcing, contract management, and vendor performance), Bonfire goes beyond traditional mechanics of standard procurement suites to make complex decision-making easy. The combination of flexible technology and world-class customer service makes Bonfire the solution of choice for both public and private sector organizations. Bonfire is an award-winning solution recognized by industry-leading outlets including Gartner, GovTech, Spend Matters, Best in SaaS, and the International Business Awards.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading government technology companies together to achieve a new standard in citizen engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spend; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005224/en/