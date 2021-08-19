iSun Inc. Publishes Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, released today an edited transcript from its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

Highlights

iSun reported YTD quarter revenue of $11.6 million, up 71.9% year-over-year, driven by new contract wins and solid market fundamentals.

Second quarter 2021 backlog of $77 million, stable quarter-over-quarter, with significant increase over second quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet remains strong with $20 million in cash on hand at quarter end.

Secured contracts for branded iSun Roam off-grid solar carport and EV charging stations to be installed at remotely located park locations across the United States.

GreenSeed is currently reviewing of 5 GW of Utility Scale projects and has begun performing exclusive due diligence against 4 such projects.

Announced plans to create a $75 million residential and commercial division through the expansion of iSun residential via accretive M&A.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted electrical contractor to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 400 megawatts of solar systems. The Company has provided solar EPC services across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

