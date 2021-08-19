The Next Five Years of Commerce: Pivotree to Host Exclusive Predictions Webinar Featuring Guest Speaker Brendan Witcher

PR Newswire

Interactive session to focus on customer journey trends and how companies can take advantage through frictionless commerce

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, Successfully Navigating the Next 5 Years of Commerce , hosted by Mike Leibovitz, Vice President, Product Management, Pivotree and featuring guest speakers Brendan Witcher, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research and co-sponsor Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company.

Citing customer successes and real-world advice, the webinar will help attendees learn more about evolving consumer and commerce trends and what it means for them. It will also provide insights on how companies can structure their investments around the "Find, Buy, Get" customer journey and stay ahead of the digital commerce curve.

While online sales remain strong, companies continue to face significant upheaval. Forrester recently found that 40% of U.S. online shoppers report enjoying in-store shopping less now than before the pandemic, and one-third say they have no burning need to return to in-store shopping after the pandemic has passed. Gen Z shoppers are more open to in-store - but are looking for very different experiences than other demographic cohorts. In the face of these trends, Forrester has also found that brands are looking to achieve significant advances in customer experience .

"Digital commerce has exploded in the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic is far from over. The next five years promises to bring with them significant change and opportunities. To succeed, organizations need to put the right strategies in place today to anticipate shifting customer expectations and realize the full potential of frictionless commerce. This webinar will show attendees what they need to consider as they tailor their approach," said Mike Leibovitz, Vice President, Product Management, Pivotree.

"Companies that succeeded over the past 18 months have one thing in common: the ability to quickly collect data and share those valuable insights across the organization. Understanding how customers engage with a brand online informs everything from in-store design to the content that shortens the path to purchase. Those who attend this webinar will leave with a clear understanding of how to sharpen their digital data strategy and capitalize on rapidly evolving market trends," said Christophe Marcant, Head of Global Consulting, Syndigo.

The webinar will also provide insights on:

How customer expectations have changed since 2020 and what that means for retailers

What factors encourage customer loyalty in today's volatile commerce landscape

Which strategies have helped companies leap past the competition during the pandemic

The investments retailers are making in path-to-purchase experiences, and how these have helped move the needle

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps clients grow sales by providing extensive product content, nutrition information and digital media that power engaging experiences across brands, distributors and retailers. Clients in industries such as foodservice, hardlines, grocery, home improvement and DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive aftermarket, apparel, and healthcare all benefit from Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, which enables clients to collect, store, manage, audit, syndicate and publish, then analyze their product content across the largest trading network of brand and recipients in the world. Syndigo solutions include: detailed and verified product information with audit analytics to help facilitate buying decisions; syndication of data to the GDSN utilizing GS1 global standards; retail optimization services for effective in-store floor planning and shelf merchandising; publishing of rich enhanced product content integrated into global eCommerce sites; and interactive tools to allow restaurants, foodservice brands and distributors, fitness apps, and nutritional platforms to organize and share nutrition data with their customers. Syndigo also provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP) through Riversand, which it acquired in 2021. This enables customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. For more information please visit www.syndigo.com.

