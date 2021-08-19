Logo
Qualis Capital Commences SSO Integration with Envestnet

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Single Sign-On Access to Qualis Portal Simplifies the Process of Making Direct Investments in Alternatives at Lower Minimums & Institutional Pricing for Financial Advisors

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis Capital LLC today announced its single sign-on integration with its latest strategic partner, Envestnet, a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. The integration will enable Envestnet platform users to access the Qualis portal for investing in alternatives—further expanding the suite of solutions available for clients.

"We are excited about this integration and the efficiencies that it will provide to our clients as we continue to improve the way that advisors access direct alternative investments," said Antonio DeRosa, CEO of Qualis Capital.

Qualis Capital helps streamline the process of researching and selecting alternative investment managers and allocating assets to their private funds. The portal provides access to a curated list of vetted institutional-quality alternative asset managers, and comprehensively presents details on each manager (such as firm overview, track record, rating, and access to research reports).

Qualis Capital's proprietary IQ suitability tool, which helps to measure a client's risk tolerance with greater precision, also strengthens due diligence and manager selection. The firm's team of investment experts facilitates investor introductions following due diligence, negotiates institutional prices and lower minimums, and consolidates and streamlines investment reporting.

About Qualis Capital
Qualis Capital LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a financial services platform offering a marketplace for direct private alternative investments. Their cloud-based asset allocation platform provides access to curated alternative investments, generally at lower minimums, and at institutional pricing. Investors can research and select from a diverse menu of vetted investment managers.

For more information on Qualis Capital, please visit www.qualiscapital.com.

About Envestnet
Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

Qualis and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

Media Contacts:

Elizabeth Ward
Qualis Capital
212.653.8377
[email protected]

Dana Taormina
JConnelly for Envestnet
973.647.4626
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY79368&sd=2021-08-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualis-capital-commences-sso-integration-with-envestnet-301358531.html

SOURCE Qualis Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY79368&Transmission_Id=202108190903PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY79368&DateId=20210819
