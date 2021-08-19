Identiv Wins 2021 Security Today IoT New Product of the Year Award

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, today announced its near field communication (NFC)-enabled injectable dose monitoring device won the 2021 Security Today New Product of the Year Award in the Internet of Things (IoT) category. The annual award program honors the outstanding technological achievements of innovators with products considered valuable in their ability to propel positive business and security outcomes.

Identiv's uTrust Sense SyringeCheck honored as IoT winner for delivering smarter, simpler, safer medical outcomes.

Security Today selected Identiv's uTrust Sense SyringeCheck as the winning IoT entry for its ability to help patients take medication correctly. It is the only intelligent injectable technology available today and allows clinical trials to achieve meaningful results and supports insurance companies' prescription programs. It also makes the lives of those receiving and using medication easier and more affordable by permitting in-home injections instead of requiring expensive and time consuming in-clinic visits.

The NFC-enabled syringe dose monitoring device features a front-end capacitive sensor to measure fill levels combined with a companion app and alarm function to guide patients through the correct medication protocol, greatly simplifying the process of complex prescription programs. The solution is highly intuitive thanks to its tap-and-go sensor read-out and is seamlessly compatible with telemedicine and at-home compliance monitoring.

In addition to ensuring patient safety, healthcare providers can leverage uTrust Sense SyringeCheck to conduct trials in the home environment instead of a clinic — a critical benefit with the surge of COVID-19 variants — making the solution lower cost and more convenient. Providers can quickly identify non-compliant participants, exclude them from results, and save money with more efficient studies.

"With the continued, exponential growth of connected devices, there is increased demand for new ways to leverage RFID and NFC in MedTech, helping healthcare providers and patients ensure the safe and secure delivery of medicine," said Identiv COO Dr. Manfred Mueller, Ph.D, Chemistry. "Our intelligent syringe solution is designed to streamline the delivery of prescriptions while verifying individuals are safely taking their medicines as designed. We are honored to play an important role in keeping patients around the world safe, and healthcare and insurance providers more efficient with health management."

Dedicated to delivering secure authentication within the IoT, Identiv's NFC and RFID solutions are proven to be highly effective in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and MedTech markets. The portfolio of solutions is deployed at medical facilities and pharmacies worldwide, trusted to provide contactless device identification, verify compliance and processes, protect patient health and safety, reduce costs by reducing the need for clinic visits, and improve compliance with dosage protocols.

Identiv will demo uTrust Sense SyringeCheck in addition to a wide range of MedTech solutions, including temperature tracking technology, vaccine cold chain monitoring, and pharmaceutical devices for the visually impaired, at RFID Journal LIVE! in Phoenix, Ariz., September 26 - 28, 2021. Visit booth #519 or book a demo during the event.

For more information on Identiv's RFID and NFC-enabled devices, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

