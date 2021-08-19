New Feature: Fund Letters Archive

We are pleased to announce we just released a new free feature called the Fund Letters Archive. It provides a convenient way for you to read fund letters and reports in one place. It also allows you to search for your favorite funds and stocks mentioned in the letters.

You can access this new feature under the "Tools" menu or via this direct link.

The letters in this archive date back to 2016. They are from some of the top funds in the world, giving you an excellent source for a wealth of new investment ideas and market insights. Combined with our guru portfolio updates and the guru commentary articles, reading the fund letters can give you further insight into why the portfolio managers made certain investment decisions as well as into the strategies they apply.

For example, in the Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary, the management team shared its thoughts on Alibaba (BABA) and the recent moves by the Chinese government in regard to the Chinese internet space. They concluded:

“We do not believe this changes the long-term earnings growth rate or value of the business.”

Below is a short list of some top gurus featured to help get you started:

We update the Fund Letters Archive page daily from a variety of sources. If you have any fund letters or reports you want to share with other investors, please contact us.

Enjoy the archive!