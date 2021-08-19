Logo
New Feature: Fund Letters Archive

Read top funds' letters and reports in one place

Author's Avatar
Don Li
Aug 19, 2021

Summary

  • Provides a convenient way to read fund letters and reports.
  • The feature contains a searchable database.
  • Reading the fund letters gives you insight into why fund managers made an investment decision and the strategies they apply.
Article's Main Image

We are pleased to announce we just released a new free feature called the Fund Letters Archive. It provides a convenient way for you to read fund letters and reports in one place. It also allows you to search for your favorite funds and stocks mentioned in the letters.

1428376633148096512.png

You can access this new feature under the "Tools" menu or via this direct link.

The letters in this archive date back to 2016. They are from some of the top funds in the world, giving you an excellent source for a wealth of new investment ideas and market insights. Combined with our guru portfolio updates and the guru commentary articles, reading the fund letters can give you further insight into why the portfolio managers made certain investment decisions as well as into the strategies they apply.

For example, in the

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) Fund's second-quarter 2021 commentary, the management team shared its thoughts on Alibaba (BABA) and the recent moves by the Chinese government in regard to the Chinese internet space. They concluded:

“We do not believe this changes the long-term earnings growth rate or value of the business.”

1428376636847472640.png

Below is a short list of some top gurus featured to help get you started:

  • Oaktree Captial's Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), who writes insightful memos on a range of topics.
  • Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s annual letters, which provide great insight to his investment decisions.
  • The late Marty Whitman, founder of Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), is an investing legend whose work is a must-read.
  • Greenwood Investors, which is run by Steven Wood, is a good resource for contrarian value plays.
  • Letters for the Miller Value Fund, which is run by the renowned Bill Miller, are a great source of idea generation.
  • Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Horizon Kinetics specializes in bottom-up fundamental research.
  • Laughing Water Capital, run by Matt Sweeney, is a long-term, value-oriented fund.

We update the Fund Letters Archive page daily from a variety of sources. If you have any fund letters or reports you want to share with other investors, please contact us.

Enjoy the archive!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
