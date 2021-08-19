Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Join M2Bio Sciences and Establish M2Bio Blockchain Research and Technology Group

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, in partnership with Catena. MBA, has formed the M2Bio Blockchain Research and Technology Group. The company is committed to its long-term vision and mission to improve quality of life through the use of robust science and emerging technologies. The implementation of blockchain solutions (widely accepted as adding significant traceability and data integrity) will challenge the existing functional-emotional orientation of the industry, and aim to reconstruct market boundaries and create new market opportunities.

The company is equally committed to value creation for local communities and has recently received an endorsement from the Lesotho government to develop blockchain projects that support these endeavours.

In its first phases, a seed-to-sale provenance tool for CBD and related products enables M2Bio and the Kingdom of Lesotho to bring trusted bioceutical to the global market. That said, the Research Group has aspirations that are far more wide-reaching.

With an already broad range of retail products, M2Bio's blockchain solution is perfectly positioned to enhance existing supply chains for chocolate, coffee, tea, olive oils, honey and the myriad of hemp and mycelium related items which are derived from their manufacturing processes.

Additionally, as an organization focused on sustainability and biodegradable packaging, M2Bio will support both supply and consumption chains to provide traceability throughout the circular economy. M2Bio has recently launched a range of NFT's which unlocked ownership of the world's first fully compostable surf board.

The Blockchain Research and Technology Group is working with leading edge technologies and global leaders to provide a modular and widely applicable solution which can cut across all industry supply chains.

The new division is headed up by:

Dr. Stewart Southey, a senior partner at Catena, received his MBBCh from The University of the Witwatersrand and completed his postgraduate Anesthesiology training in the UK where he was awarded Fellowship of the Royal College of Anesthetists. Although still practicing as a part time clinician, his passion for innovation in healthcare led him to graduate with an MBA and subsequently an MSc (cum laude) in Digital Currencies and Blockchain. Much of his work focuses on the use of blockchain technology in healthcare.

Dr. Mehran Zarrebini, a senior partner at Catena, is a Chemical Engineer by training, with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge, UK. Mehran runs the largest rubber tire recycling company in Africa (based in Kwa-Zulu Natal), and is a global leader in the Circular Economy arena. He has an MBA (cum laude) from the University of Stellenbosch Business School and graduated alongside Dr Southey with an MSc in Digital Currencies and Blockchain.

Their combined expertise makes them perfect candidates to develop a robust supply chain solution for Wuhan General Group that shifts the focus from competing within to looking across defined industry boundaries. Catena. MBA has worked on projects in the pharmaceutical supply chain and is heavily committed to sustainability and circular economy solutions across multiple sectors. Their recent work with the World Health Organization further supports their passion for improving global health and quality of life.

"Catena and M2Bio are highly aligned in tackling some of these critical issues. There is great synergy in what we are all trying to achieve, and the partnership just makes perfect sense for us", said Dr Zarrebini.

The team will be working closely with all relevant M2Bio partners along the supply chain to create value for participants in the network. It is anticipated that the blockchain solution will further enhance the legitimacy of M2Bio's psilocybin-related research. Dr. Southey admits to being "incredibly thrilled to be a part of this scientific work, particularly as it relates to the potential benefits for patients with mental health and end-of-life issues. There are numerous trials showing promise in the treatment of Depression, Anxiety and Posttraumatic-Stress-Disorders. It would be immensely gratifying to help find trusted solutions for these patients''.

And finally, Wuhan CEO Jeff Robinson added: "It's a real honour to have Stewart and Mehran as part of the team. They are unmistakably brilliant thought and execution leaders.''

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™ and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

