T. Rowe Price Comments on Las Vegas Sands

Another notable detractor was Las Vegas Sands ( LVS, Financial), which suffered due to coronavirus-driven uncertainty about a return to leisure travel, particularly as reported earnings later in the period continued to show uncertainty around when Macau and Singapore, from which Las Vegas Sands derives a majority of its revenue, would resume more normal operations as the vaccine rollout accelerated globally.

From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s semiannual 2021 shareholder letter.