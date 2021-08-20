Perficient's Bright Paths Program Launches Coding Bootcamps in Detroit and Lafayette

Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program will launch two new training bootcamps in Detroit and Lafayette, Louisiana. Perficient’s Bright+Paths+Program is designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.

The announcement follows the successful conclusion of the inaugural+Perficient+Bright+Paths+Program in Detroit, which saw 22 women graduate from the bootcamp, the majority of whom accepted job offers with Perficient.

“At Perficient, we believe innovation is best achieved when every perspective is considered,” said Andrea Lampert, vice president of people, Perficient. “We introduced our first Bright Paths Program to bring more diverse insights and skillsets into the conversation while closing the gap in opportunities for STEM careers and education across our communities. After a successful initial cohort, we’re thrilled to launch a second Bright Paths Program in Detroit and expand the initiative to our Lafayette community.”

Both Bright Paths training programs will be a partnership between Perficient and Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy, a coding bootcamp and software engineering program designed for women, as well as Devmountain, a design and coding bootcamp designed to equip students with the skills to start their journey toward a career in tech.

Set to launch in fall 2021, the Perficient-sponsored cohorts in Detroit and Lafayette will each include up to 25 students who will attend a fully-paid, customized training bootcamp for up to 16 weeks. Perficient’s goal is to extend qualified graduates a full-time job in the software engineering and development field, where new colleagues will have opportunities to partner with the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands.

“The demand for digital experiences continues to grow, placing a high priority on critical technical skillsets to build and run these innovative solutions,” said Mary-Beth Ostasz, area vice president, Perficient. “We’re confident that Perficient Bright Paths students will receive in-depth training that will advance their coding and development skills and prepare them to pursue a long-term career. We welcome anyone interested in pursuing a career in technology to consider applying.”

Visit Perficient%26rsquo%3Bs+Bright+Paths+Program+landing+page to learn more about the program and to apply for upcoming Detroit and Lafayette cohorts. For more information about Perficient’s commitment to creating progress through initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

