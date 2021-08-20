Logo
Tamar Securities, LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tamar Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sundial Growers Inc, Farmmi Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Citigroup Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamar Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tamar Securities, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tamar Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tamar+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tamar Securities, LLC
  1. International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 488,135 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,593 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,425 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,145 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,789 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 110,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.69 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $0.92. The stock is now traded at around $0.699906. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farmmi Inc (FAMI)

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Farmmi Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $1.15, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.364300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tamar Securities, LLC. Also check out:

1. Tamar Securities, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tamar Securities, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tamar Securities, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tamar Securities, LLC keeps buying
