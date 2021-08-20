Tamar Securities, LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: FCX, NVDA, XOM, SNDL, FAMI,

FCX, NVDA, XOM, SNDL, FAMI, Added Positions: FDN, AMZN, XLK, IVE, XLV, INTC, BMY, DIS, LMT, CDNS, SYY, MSFT, XLF, RTX, XLY, EWY, ATVI, SNPS, XLI, EWG, REGN, GLD, SLV, XLB, XLE, PPLT, PXD, BRK.B, JPM, MRK,

FDN, AMZN, XLK, IVE, XLV, INTC, BMY, DIS, LMT, CDNS, SYY, MSFT, XLF, RTX, XLY, EWY, ATVI, SNPS, XLI, EWG, REGN, GLD, SLV, XLB, XLE, PPLT, PXD, BRK.B, JPM, MRK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, UPS, SHW, IBOC, TSLA, QCOM, ASML, WMT, SHOP,

AAPL, PYPL, UPS, SHW, IBOC, TSLA, QCOM, ASML, WMT, SHOP, Sold Out: GOOG, FB, C, CRM, EWJ, GOOGL, MELI, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sundial Growers Inc, Farmmi Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Citigroup Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamar Securities, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tamar Securities, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 488,135 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,593 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,425 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,145 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.36% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 91,789 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 110,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.69 and $1.29, with an estimated average price of $0.92. The stock is now traded at around $0.699906. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tamar Securities, LLC initiated holding in Farmmi Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.36 and $1.15, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.364300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Tamar Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.