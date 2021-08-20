View, Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

View, Inc. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (“View”) received on August 17, 2021 a standard notice from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), View is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of View’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. Under Nasdaq’s Listing Rules, View has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant View up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q to regain compliance. View is working diligently to file its Form 10-Q within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically tint in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into over 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release and certain materials View files with the SEC, as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by View, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management’s beliefs, that are subject to change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond View’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. View’s business is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in View’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, which is incorporated by reference into its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021. View undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Samuel Meehan
View, Inc.
[email protected]
(408) 493-1358

View Media Contact:

Megan Bouchier / Brandon Pinto
Sard Verbinnen & Co
[email protected]
(415) 618-8750

ti?nf=ODMxMjcxOSM0MzY4MjU2IzIyMDcwMjE=
View-Inc-.png

You may also like :

  1. VIEW Guru Trades
  2. VIEW 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. VIEW DCF Calculation
  4. VIEW 10-Year Valuations
  5. VIEW Insider Trade
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment