Lowe's Unites Creator Collective And Project Matchmaking Program To Help Us All #FallTogether

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Win a chance for an exclusive one-on-one project consultation with a home improvement expert and $500 gift card

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From backyard fire pits to pumpkin carvings and festive front porches, fall is a season of rich experiences and traditions. In fact, more than a third of people consider it be their favorite season*. That's why Lowe's has assembled the #FallTogether Collective, a diverse and distinguished group of 10 creators, who will work with Lowe's customers to help them bring their passion for the season to life in their outdoor spaces.

Lowes_FallTogether_Navy.jpg

Beginning today, customers can register for the Lowe's #FallTogether Matchmaker Program on www.lowes.com/fallmatchmaker for the chance to be one of 50 matched with one of Lowe's Collective creators. Each person chosen will receive a virtual consultation, customized project plan and $500 Lowe's gift card to help infuse the sights, sounds and flavors of fall into their homes. The Collective includes lifestyle creator Sopha Rush, design and DIY expert Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia, and homestead hobbyist and environmental activist Jenny Ong, among others. The full list and a sneak peek at their projects can be found on the Lowe's Newsroom.

"We know that fall is a seasonal favorite for millions of people and there are boundless ways to bring the season home, especially in outdoor spaces," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "By giving our customers access to some of the brightest creative minds in the home improvement space, our hope is to give every household the inspiration and advice they need to take their favorite season into their own hands so we can all fall together."

Lowe's will also begin the official countdown to fall today until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, by releasing daily DIY projects on Instagram created by the #FallTogether Collective and other Lowe's experts.

Whether customers are inspired to enhance their fall curb appeal or add warmth and coziness to their indoor spaces, Lowe's will also offer a variety of values during the Lowe's Labor Day Savings Event on Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. It includes:

  • Buy One, Get One Free on Select Tools from Top Brands like Kobalt and Bosch to ensure customers are well-equipped to tackle any fall project.
  • 3 for $10 Sta-Green 1-CF Garden Soil to set the stage for your favorite seasonal flowers (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
  • Up to $500 Off Major Appliances, including select refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more, to check off all the musts for seamless hosting.
  • 40% Off Levolor Custom Special-Order Blinds & Shades for the smallest details that make the biggest ambient difference.

Join Lowe's in counting down to fall on Instagram @loweshomeimprovement using #FallTogether and visit Lowes.com for more #FallTogether Collective details starting Monday, Aug. 23.

*Source: https://www.studyfinds.org/fall-americas-favorite-season-pumpkin-spice-foliage/
**Official sweepstakes rules can be found here

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Olin Ericksen
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

lowes_companies_inc_logo1384_9180jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL81197&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-unites-creator-collective-and-project-matchmaking-program-to-help-us-all-falltogether-301359919.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL81197&Transmission_Id=202108230001PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL81197&DateId=20210823
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

