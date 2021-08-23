Energy Focus Wins FacilitiesNet.com "2021 Vision Award" for its mUVe™ Autonomous UVC Surface Disinfection Robot

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies including its UV™ by Energy Focus series of UVC disinfection products, has been honored with a FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Award” for the Company’s mUVe™ autonomous surface disinfection robot. The mUVe™ robot delivers chemical-free and rapid surface disinfection, destroying molds, bacteria, viruses and other pathogens with UVC light at the 254 nanometer wavelength, which has been proven highly effective in breaking the DNA and RNA bonds of pathogens, rendering them inactive and unable to replicate. Following the “Top Product of the Year” award from E+E for the Company’s Suncycle™ autonomous circadian lighting system, this is the second prestigious award Energy Focus has received this year for its technological innovations surrounding HCL.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005047/en/

The FacilitiesNet.com “2021 Vision Awards” honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States.

The FacilitiesNet.com“2021 Vision Awards” honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States. The mUVe™ robot received the award in the building maintenance category, having been evaluated by independent judges for its technological advancements, efficiency, productivity, cost savings and tenant satisfaction.

The mUVe%26trade%3B robot incorporates patent-pending technology with an extremely powerful 475-watt UVC 254nm amalgam lamp. With 1-million-square-feet mapping capability, machine-vision-powered sensors and voice warning systems, mUVe™ can be operated easily and safely by a trained operator. It is designed to deliver 99.9%+ disinfection effectiveness against common pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and molds, within the range of 1 meter (or 3.3 feet). Moving at a speed of 18 inches per second, mUVe™ disinfects approximately 10,000 square feet of space within one hour without using noxious, time-consuming, and hit-or-miss chemicals.

“We are pleased and humbled to receive this timely technology award from a leading publication and voice for the facility management industry as we are planning to launch mUVe™ sales later this year,” said James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Focus. “The mUVe™ robot was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of our overall UVC disinfection product portfolio strategy to provide effective, comprehensive, and chemical-free disinfection solutions for spaces of all kinds. Given the advanced capabilities of mUVe™, we expect it will help facilities with heavy traffic, such as universities, hospitals, factories, warehouses, and hubs plus other uses such as transportation vehicles, to disinfect public spaces in a precise, cost effective, and energy efficient manner. The mUVeTM robot, provides a powerful, additional layer of safety measures to help prevent contagions in the post-pandemic world.”

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVTM by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com+.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “feels,” “seeks,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or “would” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, capital expenditures, and the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made in light of the information currently available to us, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) disruptions and a slowing in the U.S. and global economies and business interruptions experienced by us, our customers and our suppliers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts on travel, trade and business operations; (ii) our ability to realize the expected novelty, disinfection effectiveness, affordability and estimated delivery timing of our UVCD products and their appeal compared to other products; (iii) our ability to extend our product portfolio into commercial services and consumer products; (iv) market acceptance of our LED lighting, control and UVCD technologies, services and products; (v) our need for additional financing in the near term to continue our operations; (vi) our ability to refinance or extend maturing debt on acceptable terms or at all; (vii) our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; (viii) our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; (ix) our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; (x) our ability to add new customers to reduce customer concentration; (xi) our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers and research and development partners, our ability to manage third-party product development and obtain critical components and finished products from such suppliers on acceptable terms and of acceptable quality, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; (xii) our ability to timely and efficiently transport products from our third-party suppliers to our facility by ocean marine and other logistics channels; (xiii) our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; (xiv) the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we invest in growth opportunities; (xv) our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower prices or cost structures, or greater resources, or more rapid development efforts, and new competitors in our target markets; (xvi) our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, distributors and other channel partners to match the sales reach of larger, established competitors; (xvii) our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; (xviii) the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim or dispute; (xix) general economic conditions in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products; (xx) our dependence on military maritime customers and on the levels and timing of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; (xxi) business interruptions resulting from geopolitical actions, including war and terrorism, natural disasters, including earthquakes, typhoons, floods and fires, or from health epidemics or pandemics or other contagious outbreaks; (xxii) our ability to respond to new lighting technologies and market trends; (xxiii) our ability to fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; (xxiv) any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; (xxv) any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed; (xxvi) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims made by others; (xxvii) our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; (xxviii) risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade; (xxix) our ability to maintain effective internal controls and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company; and (xxx) our ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market. For additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005047/en/