New Advances in Special Drilling Devices for Space Surveying and Mining Missions to the Moon and Beyond

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear’s ( UCLE) partner Adam Jan Zwierzyński of Solar System Resources published a report on his research, prototyping, and testing of space drilling and extraction systems with the goal of developing fully autonomous mining robots for mining high value minerals and elements from the Moon, Mars, comets, and asteroids.

The paper was published in ‘Energies’ journal and was written by Adam Jan Zwierzyński, Wojciech Teper, Rafał Wiśniowski, Andrzej Gonet, Tomasz Buratowski, Tadeusz Uhl, and Karol Seweryn. It was a collaboration between the Department of Drilling and Geoengineering at AGH University of Science and Technology and the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

It discusses the dire global climate crisis and the need for ecological sources of energy and mining methods which could solve the problems before it is too late. Space is becoming a new area of possible drilling applications with the potential to solve the climate crisis. The authors explore the possibility of constructing mining devices with extra-low mass and extra-low energy consumption which are essential for use in space. Initial drillability tests are performed and presented in the paper.

MIFTI is noted as being a developer of thermonuclear fusion energy, which would give mankind an almost inexhaustible source of cheap, clean, and green energy for many thousands of years.

US Nuclear is mentioned for their historic letter of intent with Solar System Resources for the delivery of rare and valuable He-3 fuel from lunar deposits for use in fusion energy by 2028-2032. Subsequently, both companies signed a historic trade agreement establishing the Cis-Lunar value chain (Moon-Earth).

The paper can be found at MDPI here: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/14/16/5005/htm

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. ( UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043

Email: [email protected]

