Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the CitizenTM Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management %28CEM%29, today announced the company won the 2021+Service+to+the+Citizen%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3A+Champions+of+Change+Award in the Industry category for the deployment of its Return+to+Work and vaccine distribution software solutions across the U.S. over the prior year. The Service+to+the+Citizen%3A+Champions+of+Change+Program recognizes public servants and organizations who demonstrate excellence in their delivery of services that impact the public’s lives. Award winners will be recognized at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C. on September 22, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005186/en/

Service_to_the_Citizen_award.jpg

Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the Citizen Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Protecting the health and safety of the public is one of the core functions of government,” outlined the Service+to+the+Citizen+program+overview. “There are heroes across the government that work tirelessly to provide the best services possible under sometimes difficult circumstances. They deserve to be recognized.”

In May 2020, Everbridge launched its %26lsquo%3BReturn+to+Work%26rsquo%3B+software+solutions to help governments and enterprises improve safety for citizens and employees as they integrate back to public spaces. Everbridge’s industry-leading software platform enables organizations to manage the complexity of diverse city, state, and country pandemic guidelines as they evolve dynamically, and to support state and local governments and businesses with testing, automated polling of citizens, mobile wellness checks, and managing population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, all without compromising privacy.

In addition, the Everbridge CEM platform proved instrumental to the deployment of vaccine scheduling systems by government agencies. Since launch, the Everbridge solution helped power vaccine distribution across dozens of countries in support of a+leading+intergovernmental+organization, and was deployed by the+state+of+West+Virginia, Orange+County in California, Indian+River+County and Sarasota+County in Florida, St+Clair+County in Michigan, Muscogee+%28Creek%29+Nation in Oklahoma, among others, all while successfully serving public+and+private+sector+organizations.

Everbridge employees recognized as part of the award, and for their work on the COVID-19+Shield+solutions, are Brian Toolan, Senior Director, Government Strategy; Bart Rys, Director of Business Solutions; Ajay Goel, Solution Architect; and Prashant Darisi, Vice President, Global Solutions.

“Everbridge remains committed to the complex challenges and best practices required to help solve this public health crisis faster – from efficient distribution of a vaccine to safely returning people to work and re-opening economies,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to receive a 2021 Service to the Citizen: Champions of Change Award, and I congratulate the Bridgers (Everbridge employees) named for their tireless commitment to our customers.”

Everbridge recently featured top government, business and healthcare experts at its global Road+to+Recovery leadership symposiums. Keynote speakers included Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, co-founder of Apollo Global Management and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, as well as doctors Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH); Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner; and Sanjay Gupta, renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, to name a few.

The Service to the Citizen: Champions of Change award follows several other notable accolades for Everbridge including recently winning seven Comparably Awards and ranking a top-rated+public+cloud+computing+company+to+work+for+during+COVID-19 by global investment firm Battery Ventures. Everbridge also received a 2021+Platinum+Govies+Government+Security+Award for its software solutions, the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above+and+Beyond+Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve, Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan%26rsquo%3Bs+Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29+Technology+Leadership+Award, and certification+as+a+Great+Place+to+Work%26reg%3B for the second consecutive year by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

About Everbridge

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

