Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the CitizenTM Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management %28CEM%29, today announced the company won the 2021+Service+to+the+Citizen%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E%3A+Champions+of+Change+Award in the Industry category for the deployment of its Return+to+Work and vaccine distribution software solutions across the U.S. over the prior year. The Service+to+the+Citizen%3A+Champions+of+Change+Program recognizes public servants and organizations who demonstrate excellence in their delivery of services that impact the public’s lives. Award winners will be recognized at the Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C. on September 22, 2021.

“Protecting the health and safety of the public is one of the core functions of government,” outlined the Service+to+the+Citizen+program+overview. “There are heroes across the government that work tirelessly to provide the best services possible under sometimes difficult circumstances. They deserve to be recognized.”

In May 2020, Everbridge launched its %26lsquo%3BReturn+to+Work%26rsquo%3B+software+solutions to help governments and enterprises improve safety for citizens and employees as they integrate back to public spaces. Everbridge’s industry-leading software platform enables organizations to manage the complexity of diverse city, state, and country pandemic guidelines as they evolve dynamically, and to support state and local governments and businesses with testing, automated polling of citizens, mobile wellness checks, and managing population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, all without compromising privacy.

In addition, the Everbridge CEM platform proved instrumental to the deployment of vaccine scheduling systems by government agencies. Since launch, the Everbridge solution helped power vaccine distribution across dozens of countries in support of a+leading+intergovernmental+organization, and was deployed by the+state+of+West+Virginia, Orange+County in California, Indian+River+County and Sarasota+County in Florida, St+Clair+County in Michigan, Muscogee+%28Creek%29+Nation in Oklahoma, among others, all while successfully serving public+and+private+sector+organizations.

Everbridge employees recognized as part of the award, and for their work on the COVID-19+Shield+solutions, are Brian Toolan, Senior Director, Government Strategy; Bart Rys, Director of Business Solutions; Ajay Goel, Solution Architect; and Prashant Darisi, Vice President, Global Solutions.

“Everbridge remains committed to the complex challenges and best practices required to help solve this public health crisis faster – from efficient distribution of a vaccine to safely returning people to work and re-opening economies,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to receive a 2021 Service to the Citizen: Champions of Change Award, and I congratulate the Bridgers (Everbridge employees) named for their tireless commitment to our customers.”

Everbridge recently featured top government, business and healthcare experts at its global Road+to+Recovery leadership symposiums. Keynote speakers included Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, co-founder of Apollo Global Management and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris, as well as doctors Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH); Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner; and Sanjay Gupta, renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent, to name a few.

The Service to the Citizen: Champions of Change award follows several other notable accolades for Everbridge including recently winning seven Comparably Awards and ranking a top-rated+public+cloud+computing+company+to+work+for+during+COVID-19 by global investment firm Battery Ventures. Everbridge also received a 2021+Platinum+Govies+Government+Security+Award for its software solutions, the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above+and+Beyond+Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve, Frost+%26amp%3B+Sullivan%26rsquo%3Bs+Critical+Event+Management+%28CEM%29+Technology+Leadership+Award, and certification+as+a+Great+Place+to+Work%26reg%3B for the second consecutive year by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

About Everbridge

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

