Swedish National Broadcaster SVT Chooses Avid Software Subscription for TV News and Programming Production Workflows

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enterprise-wide subscription for MediaCentral platform and creative tools adds flexibility and capabilities for large and distributed production teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( AVID) today announced that Sveriges Television (SVT), Sweden’s largest television broadcaster, has expanded its investment in Avid technology to further enhance its end-to-end media production workflows, marking a new chapter in the two companies’ longstanding relationship. After almost three decades as an Avid customer, SVT has updated and future-proofed its production operations with the innovative MediaCentral® subscription model.

SVT is one of many media companies turning to “as-a-service” offerings, moving from perpetual licenses to subscriptions with Avid to benefit from a more cost-efficient opex model. Due to the wide-ranging nature of its programming—including news, documentaries, drama, entertainment, and more—the flexibility of a MediaCentral subscription enables the broadcaster to scale resources and capabilities to meet changing production requirements.

Adde Granberg, CTO at SVT, commented, “SVT produces more than 24,000 hours of programming including HD, 2K and 4K in a year across a very large and widely distributed production team. Avid’s new subscription model allowed us to improve our MediaCentral foundation already in place with a host of capabilities, openness and scalability to better suit our elastic need for content management resources.”

SVT’s production operation is located across four main production centers in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Umea, in addition to 34 regional news facilities throughout Sweden. This includes five Avid MediaCentral | Production Management systems accessing 3.2 petabytes of Avid NEXIS® shared storage with MediaCentral | Cloud UX, enabling teams to share files and projects across the entire network. SVT’s production resources includes an enterprise subscription for more than 600 seats of Avid Media Composer® editing software in addition to 20 Pro Tools® systems for audio editing.

The openness of MediaCentral is a key part of the workflow, providing native integration to Avid’s Media Composer and enabling SVT to integrate the platform with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. With the subscription model now in place, SVT will be able to leverage additional integrations as they become available and adapt its workflow to meet its future needs.

Jeff Rosica, Avid CEO, commented, “Like SVT, many broadcasters are increasingly prioritizing ease of collaboration and flexibility in the tools they use and MediaCentral excels in this regard, particularly with our new subscription model. As well as giving SVT access to a wider range of functionality, this approach simplifies the process of upgrading specific capabilities while enabling new operational cost efficiency.”

Adde Granberg concluded, “The MediaCentral subscription model enables our teams to benefit from range of new tools, including Multisite, which provides seamless integration between our sites, more advanced search capabilities with phonetic search and other possible future AI-assisted workflows, along with enhanced Cloud UX web-based editing capabilities.”

Learn more about the enterprise subscription advantages for Avid MediaCentral at https://www.avid.com/products/mediacentral/mediacentral-subscriptions.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, MediaCentral | Cloud UX, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Adobe and Adobe Premiere are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts﻿
Avid
Dave Smith
[email protected]
978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)
Martin Izzard—UK
Casey Love—USA
[email protected]

