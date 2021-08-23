uCloudlink and Zaffari Bring Better Data Connectivity to South America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

uCloudlink and Zaffari Bring Better Data Connectivity to South America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has inked a new partnership agreement with Zaffari Sports S.A.S. ("Zaffari"), a sports and outdoor retailer based in Medellin, Colombia, to bring its mobile broadband (MBB) products and services to the South American markets.

Under the agreement, Zaffari will resell uCloudlink's MBB products and services to sporting enthusiasts and hobbyists throughout the region, including its portable Wi-Fi hotspots, smartphone devices, and international and local mobile data services. Such products and services are powered by uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform, making them ideally suited to a range of outdoor activities from adventure sports to camping and running.

uCloudlink's latest cooperation agreement forms part of its ongoing global expansion strategy, as it seeks to bring its MBB products and services to more individuals, companies and partners around the world. The company has expanded its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem with new partnerships in various regions, including the Asia-Pacific, European, and North American markets.

Earlier this year, uCloudlink established cooperation agreements with ANZ CLOUDLINK in Australia, Shore Access in the Philippines and HKM in Indonesia, etc. In Europe, the company has also partnered together with new partnerships in the United Kingdom, as well as invested in France's iQsim. Across the Atlantic, uCloudlink has also expanded its presence in the United States and Canada.

All of these new partnerships are made possible by the strength of uCloudlink's CloudSIM technology and innovative HyperConn™ solution. Leveraging mobile data services provided by different service providers, CloudSIM technology enables users to stay connected on the go without being restricted by their geographical location or carrier roaming agreements. By analyzing the relevant data and network coverage status based on the user's location, uCloudlink instantly utilizes the better suitable resource in order to provide customers with stable and secure high-quality mobile connection services anytime, anywhere.

Building upon its existing offering, uCloudlink has further revolutionized mobile data connectivity with its new HyperConn™ solution. Launched during MWC Barcelona on June 30, HyperConn solution enables the better and effective network coverage based on a user's present location, internet usage and performance of all broadband networks available. This dynamic and seamless switching also guarantees the network will never fail. Moreover, uCloudlink's asset-light model enables the company to quickly expand its products and services around the world through its extensive global partner ecosystem.

With its MBB products and services and PaaS and SaaS ecosystem, uCloudlink providers users and partners with reliable high-speed mobile connectivity at an affordable price. Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in R&D, in order to enable more people to connect without limitations.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Carina Cheung
[email protected]
(852) 21806111

favicon.png?sn=CN73348&sd=2021-08-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-and-zaffari-bring-better-data-connectivity-to-south-america-301359580.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN73348&Transmission_Id=202108230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN73348&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment