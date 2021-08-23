Keysight Spotlights the Value of Connectivity, Digital Transformation and Security at Series of Events Around the World

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will showcase the company’s breadth of solutions across key technology areas including connectivity, digital transformation and security, at a series of events – Keysight+World – to be held in key markets in October 2021.

“Keysight fully understands that our customers’ success hinges on new ideas. Opportunities start with use cases built on 5G, Open RAN, quantum computing, connected cars and beyond,” stated Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate marketing at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight World explores these areas, and more, with a focus on accelerating our customers’ next innovation.”

Keysight World events focus on technology megatrends and emergent themes. This year’s presentations and panel discussions feature noted futurist Bernard Marr as well as Keysight customers from Bosch, DOCOMO, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Google, Qualcomm and Samsung. Opening keynote remarks will be delivered by Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s chairman, president and CEO, and Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s chief operating officer.

Keysight World 2021 presents the following themes:

The Future of Connectivity

The value of connectivity is clear, and the focus is on network modernization and the path to 6G. This program illuminates the way forward for customers.

Keynote: Kailash Narayanan, president of Commercial Communications

Title: Illuminating the Path Forward: The Future of Connectivity

Driving the Digital Transformation

Endless demand for bandwidth has implications for data centers, edge devices, and even quantum computing. This program enables customers to discover new ways to meet the challenges.

Keynote: Jay Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer

Title: Riding the Tidal Wave of Digital Transformation

Security in a Connected World

Connectivity has real benefits, but also creates a wider attack surface. This program helps customers improve their security posture with fresh ideas in preparation and resiliency.

Keynote: Mark Pierpoint, senior president and president of Network Applications and Security

Title: Reinforcing Cybersecurity in a Connected World

Information covering the locations, dates and registration for each event is as follows:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

