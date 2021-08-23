Logo
Keysight Spotlights the Value of Connectivity, Digital Transformation and Security at Series of Events Around the World

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, will showcase the company’s breadth of solutions across key technology areas including connectivity, digital transformation and security, at a series of events – Keysight+World – to be held in key markets in October 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005453/en/

Keysight_World_2021_Logo.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Keysight fully understands that our customers’ success hinges on new ideas. Opportunities start with use cases built on 5G, Open RAN, quantum computing, connected cars and beyond,” stated Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate marketing at Keysight Technologies. “Keysight World explores these areas, and more, with a focus on accelerating our customers’ next innovation.”

Keysight World events focus on technology megatrends and emergent themes. This year’s presentations and panel discussions feature noted futurist Bernard Marr as well as Keysight customers from Bosch, DOCOMO, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Google, Qualcomm and Samsung. Opening keynote remarks will be delivered by Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s chairman, president and CEO, and Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s chief operating officer.

Keysight World 2021 presents the following themes:

The Future of Connectivity

  • The value of connectivity is clear, and the focus is on network modernization and the path to 6G. This program illuminates the way forward for customers.
  • Keynote: Kailash Narayanan, president of Commercial Communications
  • Title: Illuminating the Path Forward: The Future of Connectivity

Driving the Digital Transformation

  • Endless demand for bandwidth has implications for data centers, edge devices, and even quantum computing. This program enables customers to discover new ways to meet the challenges.
  • Keynote: Jay Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer
  • Title: Riding the Tidal Wave of Digital Transformation

Security in a Connected World

  • Connectivity has real benefits, but also creates a wider attack surface. This program helps customers improve their security posture with fresh ideas in preparation and resiliency.
  • Keynote: Mark Pierpoint, senior president and president of Network Applications and Security
  • Title: Reinforcing Cybersecurity in a Connected World

Information covering the locations, dates and registration for each event is as follows:

Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Korea
October 5 – 7, 2021 October 12 – 14, 2021
%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E
Americas Shanghai
October 12 – 14, 2021 October 19, 2021
%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E
South Asia Pacific Taipei
October 12 – 14, 2021 October 12 – 14, 2021
%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E
Japan
October 12 – 14, 2021
%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ERegister+Here%3C%2Fspan%3E

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005453r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005453/en/

