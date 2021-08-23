Jupiter Wellness Submitted a Pre-IND Meeting Request with the US FDA for its Proposed Clinical Program of JW-100 as a Treatment for Mild to Moderate Eczema

Following receipt of a Pre-Assignment number from the FDA Jupiter Wellness requests Pre-IND meeting

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a developer of enhanced skin care therapeutics and treatments focused on the endocannabinoid system today announced it has submitted a pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in support of its JW-100 drug development program the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Eczema .

The benefits of holding a pre-IND meeting are to receive early FDA feedback on proposed preclinical and clinical study plans confirming strategy for IND submission. The FDA's statistics show that this can significantly reduce overall development times which impacts time to market.

The Global Eczema (atopical dermatitis) treatment market is valued at $10 billion and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2020-2025. 31.6 million Americans or roughly 10% of the population suffer from Eczema. 86% are not satisfied with their current treatment.

Through the Company's research and development program, it has shown that in a double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial, JW-100 significantly reduced ISGA scores in 50% of adult patients suffering from eczema and JW-100 cleared or reduced eczema following 2 weeks of use.

