CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells 3M Co, National Health Investors Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Franklin, TN, based Investment company CapWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Williams Inc, Merck Inc, sells 3M Co, National Health Investors Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CapWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capwealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CapWealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,195 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,000,133 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,343 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 1,114,629 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Corning Inc (GLW) - 646,285 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 300,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.097900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.665900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 5818.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 188,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 790,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 185,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (WLMS)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 51,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of CapWealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. CapWealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CapWealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CapWealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CapWealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider