CapWealth Advisors, LLC Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells 3M Co, National Health Investors Inc, Tilray Inc

Franklin, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Williams Inc, Merck Inc, sells 3M Co, National Health Investors Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CapWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CapWealth Advisors, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $919 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,195 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,000,133 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,343 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 1,114,629 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Corning Inc (GLW) - 646,285 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 300,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 46,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.097900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.665900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 5818.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 188,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 790,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 185,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $3.48 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 51,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

CapWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.