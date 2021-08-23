Lattice To Highlight Need for Highly Reliable FPGAs at SEE/MAPLD

Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will highlight the high reliability of FPGAs manufactured using fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) technology in a virtual presentation at the 2021 Single Event Effects Symposium Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (SEE%2FMAPLD) Workshop.

It is critical for electronic components operating in harsh environments to perform reliably despite environmental factors. The Lattice+Nexus%26trade%3B FPGA platform combines Lattice’s long-standing low power FPGA expertise with 28 nm FD-SOI semiconductor manufacturing technology to create FPGAs that demonstrate the high Total Ionizing Dose (TID) tolerance required for aerospace and defense applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: 28 nm FD-SOI FPGA Total Ionizing Dose (TID) Tolerance

When: Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. PDT

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seemapld.org%2F (Advance registration is required)

For more information about Lattice Nexus, please visit www.latticesemi.com%2FLatticeNexus.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005108/en/