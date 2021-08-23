QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples to Date

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that the number of biological samples processed with consumables kits has passed the three billion mark – a record that underlines its leadership in enabling molecular laboratories to gain valuable insights in research, combatting diseases and forensics.

This milestone particularly underscores QIAGEN’s standout position in sample preparation, the most crucial stage of molecular testing at which DNA, RNA or proteins are extracted from human samples. QIAGEN’s sample prep kits have become the gold standard in sample extraction and earned over 200,000 references in academic studies. With more than 500 consumable kits and automated systems such as QIAsymphony, QIAcube Connect, QIAcube HT and EZ1, QIAGEN is the most trusted brand in sample preparation.

“Topping the three billion threshold truly demonstrates QIAGEN’s leadership in molecular testing,” said Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN’s CEO. “QIAGEN’s sample extraction kits can be found in practically every type of academic, pharmaceutical, forensic and clinical laboratory around the world. They are key to advancing scientific discoveries, identifying diseases and many other applications that make improvements in life possible. Our constant innovation to make ever more challenging sample types easier to process will continue to strengthen our value in the market.”

QIAGEN has numerous new products in development, among them are kits in the highly innovative area of liquid biopsy – in which body fluids such as blood, saliva or urine replace the need for biopsied tissue samples – and the emerging field of microbiome research ­– the study of the composition of microbial communities and its influence on disease onset, progression or therapy response across a wide range of disorders. The company also plans to launch the EZ2 Connect for research, human identification and molecular diagnostics applications as well as other new instruments to continue driving automation in the field of sample preparation.

Sample technology is one of QIAGEN’s five pillars of growth alongside the QuantiFERON immune-response technology, the NeuMoDx integrated PCR system, the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution, and the QIAcuity digital PCR portfolio. Announced in August 2020, this focused long-term growth strategy is meant to establish or bolster QIAGEN as a top-three player in each of these fields – and so continue the company’s leadership in molecular analysis in both research and clinical testing applications.

QIAGEN sample technologies are integrated with QIAGEN assays and bioinformatics solutions to enable customers to unlock valuable molecular insights – or to seamlessly move from a raw biological sample to the final interpreted result, as, for example, in next-generation sequencing (NGS) of DNA or RNA, where QIAGEN has reached another major milestone.

“Since entering the market for universal NGS consumables in 2015, more than one million samples have been processed using our NGS panels,” said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of the Business Area Life Sciences of QIAGEN. “This achievement is a strong testament to our commitment to serving customers from Sample to Insight, as the vast majority of labs that use QIAGEN panels also use QIAGEN’s sample preparation technologies and bioinformatics solutions.”

NGS allows clinicians and researchers to quickly test hundreds of genes in a sample at the same time. In cancer treatment, for example, this allows doctors to efficiently identify genetic mutations that may be used to target the specific type of cancer. The growing number of these potentially important target mutations has given rise to personalized medicine, in which test results guide treatment decisions.

QIAGEN’s strong market position in this field is mainly driven by the company’s ability to provide custom-made NGS assays. QIAGEN’s Enterprise Genomics Services Unit supports the world’s leading cancer-testing institutions in designing tailored cancer panels based on individual customer needs and ever-evolving scientific discoveries. It leverages QIAGEN’s industry-leading bioinformatics solutions including the QIAGEN Knowledge Base, providing access to the world’s largest reservoir of biological and clinical findings with more than two million unique variants expertly selected from over 300,000 scientific articles. More than 2 million NGS patient tests have been interpreted with QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI), the company’s clinical decisions support platform.

For more information about QIAGEN's sample to insight technologies, please visit

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks.

