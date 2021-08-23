ION Crossover Partners Ltd Buys Monday.Com, Similarweb, Taboola.com, Sells Fiverr International

For the details of ION Crossover Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+crossover+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ION Crossover Partners Ltd
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 879,711 shares, 47.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 5,772,183 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 372,871 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.97%
- Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 900,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- American Well Corp (AMWL) - 150,000 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.
ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $390.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.74%. The holding were 879,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.6%. The holding were 5,772,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
