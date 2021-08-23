ION Crossover Partners Ltd Buys Monday.Com, Similarweb, Taboola.com, Sells Fiverr International

New Purchases: MNDY, SMWB, TBLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Monday.Com, Similarweb, Taboola.com, sells Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ION Crossover Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q2, ION Crossover Partners Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 879,711 shares, 47.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 5,772,183 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 372,871 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.97% Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA) - 900,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position American Well Corp (AMWL) - 150,000 shares, 0.46% of the total portfolio.

ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $390.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.74%. The holding were 879,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.6%. The holding were 5,772,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ION Crossover Partners Ltd initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.