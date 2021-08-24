Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, UiPath Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc

New Purchases: PCOR, PATH, EDR, EDR, SQSP, GLBE, IS, DLO, BZ, HAAC, LFST, AGL, MNDY, PAYO, DOCS, XMTR, LYEL, MQ, SPNV, ALKT, HNST, ME, AGC, COMP, TCVA,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, UiPath Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,076,596 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 5,221,180 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 2,584,746 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.1% Square Inc (SQ) - 1,777,689 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 5,221,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 5,518,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,284,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,234,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 159.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,404,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 9,498,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.68.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.