Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, UiPath Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc

- New Purchases: PCOR, PATH, EDR, EDR, SQSP, GLBE, IS, DLO, BZ, HAAC, LFST, AGL, MNDY, PAYO, DOCS, XMTR, LYEL, MQ, SPNV, ALKT, HNST, ME, AGC, COMP, TCVA,
- Added Positions: PTON, JAMF, JAMF,
- Reduced Positions: ABNB, DASH, DDOG, SMAR, RBLX, DT, SNOW, DCT, FND,
- Sold Out: U, BEKE, TBA, XPEV, HAACU, AGCUU, ONTF, CDAY, WISH, COUR, PINS,
For the details of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dragoneer+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,076,596 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
- Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 5,221,180 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 2,584,746 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.1%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 1,777,689 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 5,221,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 5,518,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,284,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,234,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 159.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,404,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 9,498,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 9,498,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.Sold Out: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAACU)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.68.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.
