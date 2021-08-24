Logo
Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, UiPath Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procore Technologies Inc, UiPath Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, sells Airbnb Inc, DoorDash Inc, Datadog Inc, Unity Software Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dragoneer+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,076,596 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 11,320,595 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) - 5,221,180 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 2,584,746 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.1%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 1,777,689 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 5,221,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 5,518,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,284,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,234,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 159.17%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 3,404,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 9,498,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Sold Out: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAACU)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.68.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
