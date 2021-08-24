Glendon Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Valaris, iStar Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Ally Financial Inc

New Purchases: FYBR, VAL, UAN,

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Valaris, iStar Inc, CVR Partners LP, NRG Energy Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Ally Financial Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 20,852,335 shares, 36.41% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 4,235,477 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 2,994,945 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 2,633,880 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.39% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,068,674 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14%

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.41%. The holding were 20,852,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,268,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 223,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in iStar Inc by 136.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,424,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,321,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.