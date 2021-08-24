Glendon Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Valaris, iStar Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Ally Financial Inc

- New Purchases: FYBR, VAL, UAN,
- Added Positions: CF, STAR, NRG,
- Reduced Positions: VER, CHK, ALLY, WLL, VST,
- Sold Out: BHC,
For the details of Glendon Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glendon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glendon Capital Management LP
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 20,852,335 shares, 36.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 4,235,477 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.66%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 2,994,945 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 2,633,880 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.39%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,068,674 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.14%
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.41%. The holding were 20,852,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 1,268,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVR Partners LP (UAN)
Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in CVR Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 223,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iStar Inc (STAR)
Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in iStar Inc by 136.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,424,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,321,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Glendon Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Glendon Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glendon Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glendon Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glendon Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment