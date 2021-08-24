Logo
CEO's Statement of Commitment to Values in the OTC.

Aug 24, 2021
TORRANCE, CA, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video River Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:NIHK) (the "Company")

Dear NIHK, GMPW, DRNG Shareholders and the Communities We Serve,

I'm writing this letter in response to some completely biased, liable and unfair attacks on Twitter against both me and my wife generated by George Sharp @GeorgeASharp.

It's unfortunate I need to take time out to address these ridiculous allegations, but out of respect for my Shareholders and the communities we serve, I feel these attacks necessitate a swift and definitive response.

As many of you are already familiar, the OTC 'Over the Counter’ stock exchange is filled with companies that begin as a dream; as a vision to try and find a way to make the world around us a better place. Many OTC companies fail over time, but with hard work and perseverance a handful emerge victorious, up-listing the OTC exchanges and eventually landing the dream of all OTC stocks: a listing on a more prestigious exchange.

The pathway from OTC dream to a more prestigious exchange is fueled by the passion of the community, both the early employees of these fledgling companies and the early stockholders who seize hold of the dream and share in the vigilance to bring that dream to life.

As a CEO, I take great pride in listening to the needs of everyone involved in bringing these fledging dreams to reality: I communicate and listen to my employees, my clients, my customers and of course from my Shareholders as well.

As equity holders in my companies, my Shareholders have placed their hard earned money -- sometimes their only few extra dollars they have left -- into my companies and they deserve my attention and respect.

Whether a Shareholder has one Twitter follower or a million Twitter followers, it is completely irrelevant and I treat all of my Shareholders with the same attention and respect. I encourage all of my Shareholders to bring ideas for each of my companies.

As a CEO of OTC companies, our initial financial resources are notoriously limited, making the minds and suggestions of my Shareholders one of our greatest assets to building pathways to future success.

When I sign my name CEO Frank, I make a commitment to learn from the challenges in front of me in order to do everything I can to bring both passion and value to the companies I serve.

I will always stand by my commitment to listen to the OTC community: my employees, my clients, and of course my valued Shareholders.

Together, we can achieve great success. Yours sincerely,
CEO Frank

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:
Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
[email protected]

SOURCE Video River Networks


