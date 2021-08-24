Logo
Tableau Invites Data Enthusiasts from Around the World to Annual Conference this Fall

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital experience to bring even more people together to celebrate the power of data

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), opened registration for its annual Tableau Conference, which will be broadcast around the world November 9-11, 2021.

TABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg

Tableau Conference will offer opportunities to learn, network, share best practices, and be inspired by data leaders at a time when connecting people to data-driven insights is more important than ever.

The 'Let's All Data' themed conference celebrates inclusivity and the belief that the most successful organizations empower everyone with data, from retail associates and human resources leaders to data scientists and education professionals.

"Creating a culture that celebrates curiosity and empowers everyone to be a data person enables organizations to make the most accurate decisions faster than ever before. This is the essence of Tableau Conference. When people make informed choices based on data, companies can achieve so much more," said Jackie Yeaney, executive vice president of marketing, Tableau.

Tableau Conference 2021 is Tableau's 13th annual event, bringing together customers, partners, employees, data fans and more to learn, connect, be inspired, and have fun. Last year, more than 150,000 people registered for a virtual Tableau Conference.

To register for the conference, visit https://www.tableau.com/events/conference.

About Tableau, a Salesforce Company
Tableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven decisions. For more information, please visit www.tableau.com

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

favicon.png?sn=AQ82103&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tableau-invites-data-enthusiasts-from-around-the-world-to-annual-conference-this-fall-301360093.html

SOURCE Tableau Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ82103&Transmission_Id=202108240600PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ82103&DateId=20210824
