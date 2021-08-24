Veeco to Host Virtual Analyst Event on September 9, 2021

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) announced today they will host a virtual analyst event on Thursday, September 9. Members of Veeco’s executive leadership team will present a detailed growth strategy, an overview of end-markets and technologies, a go-to-market plan and a financial model.



The event will begin at 10:00AM ET and is expected to last approximately two hours. A live video webcast will be accessible from Veeco's Investor Relations website at ir.veeco.com . Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location. Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register h e re .

About Veeco

Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | [email protected]

Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | [email protected]



