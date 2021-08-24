Ideanomics to Attend the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo and Showcase Technologies From Solectrac, US Hybrid and WAVE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ideanomics to Attend the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo and Showcase Technologies From Solectrac, US Hybrid and WAVE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kristen Helsel, Chief Revenue Officer to present in a panel on Clean Transportation as a Service

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announced its participation and vehicle showcase at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, being held August 30 - September 2, 2021, in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Ideanomics_Logo.jpg

Ideanomics Chief Revenue Officer Kristen Helsel will participate in a breakout session titled "Clean Transportation as a Service," taking place Wednesday, September 1, at 2:15 p.m., alongside Emilyn Conway, Fleet Sustainability Manager of PepsiCo, Alan Westenskow, Director of Business Development at Proterra, Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and Co-Founder of WattEV, and Eric Foellmer, Director of Marketing of XL Fleet. The panel will discuss new approaches to commercial fleet procurement and how operations are being leveraged to accelerate the adoption of advanced vehicle technologies and clean fuels in the commercial fleet sector. Ideanomics will also be a sponsor at the Diversity in ACT Breakfast Session held on Wednesday, September 1, from 7:30 a.m.8:45 a.m. as a commitment to diversity while showcasing business practices towards that goal.

Ideanomics, located at Booth #1159, will be showcasing its synergistic ecosystem of subsidiaries that shape the future of clean transportation across the three key pillars of EV: Vehicles, Charging, and Energy as follows:

  • Solectrac, North America's first manufacturer and distributor of 100% battery-powered, all-electric tractors offers better performing, more efficient, and zero-emission equipment for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac will have the all-new e70N (Narrow) Electric Tractor on display inside the booth.

  • WAVE, a leading developer of high-power wireless charging solutions, enables commercial fleet operators a faster, easier way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles with systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW and a 1MW charger in development. An in-booth activation will feature WAVE's case study of the largest electric mass transit bus fleet in the U.S. at Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

  • US Hybrid is a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission electric powertrain components for electric, hybrid, and fuel cell medium- and heavy-duty municipality vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles for leading OEMs in the private and public sectors. US Hybrid will have the FCe 100 (Fuel Cell Engine) on display inside our booth, as well as the all-electric Street Sweeper (GEP) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Paratransit Van (SARTA) stationed outside on the concourse.

"We are delighted to have a major presence in this year's ACT Expo and showcase the wide breadth of innovative solutions that have come into the Ideanomics family in the past year," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We look forward to sharing some of our cutting-edge technologies with peers and colleagues from around the world at the event. This is a critical milestone in our mission to advance the future of clean transportation, dedicated to the needs of commercial fleet operators in the transition to zero-emission vehicles."

If interested in speaking with a member of the Ideanomics executive team while at ACT Expo, please contact [email protected].

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries and other investments, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
[email protected]

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY84132&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideanomics-to-attend-the-2021-advanced-clean-transportation-act-expo-and-showcase-technologies-from-solectrac-us-hybrid-and-wave-301361253.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY84132&Transmission_Id=202108240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY84132&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment