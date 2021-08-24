Secureworks Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Assessment

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cyber security, has been recognized as a Leader in the "IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Assessment (doc # US48129921, August 2021)." The IDC MarketScape noted Secureworks' leadership in managed detection and response and its vendor inclusivity, broad threat visibility and threat hunting capabilities.

Taegis™ ManagedXDR combines Secureworks' knowledge and expertise in security operations, threat hunting, and incident response with the AI-driven analytics and automation of Taegis XDR Extended Detection and Response. With ManagedXDR, organizations with any level of internal resources can be better protected from unknown and advanced attacks. ManagedXDR customers continuously improve their security posture with regular reviews with a Secureworks Threat Engagement Manager.

The IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Assessment recognizes how Secureworks is "pairing security software, security services, and professional/consulting services to hybrid and multi-cloud environments" -- a growing attack surface for many organizations.

The IDC MarketScape also recognizes Secureworks for its customer experience teams, onboarding specialists and 24x7 access to Secureworks analysts via in-application chat, email, and phone.

The Power of Taegis ManagedXDR: People + Software

"At Secureworks, we focus on helping customers achieve their best security outcomes," said Wendy Thomas, president of Customer Success and incoming CEO. "With Taegis ManagedXDR, we meet customers where they are in their security journeys and help strengthen their capabilities over time. They're equipped with the same technology our analysts use and can leverage our fully managed service or collaborate with our security analysts on threat hunting, investigations and response."

"Taegis ManagedXDR covers customers' endpoint, network, and cloud environments and data is mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework," said Craig Robinson, program director, Security Services, IDC. "Secureworks' service wrapper includes proactive threat hunting and incident response, and remediation guidance is also provided. Security decision makers that value a history in managed security, a known global brand, vendor inclusivity, and broad threat visibility should consider Secureworks."

Access the report and additional cited benefits here.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and

Read the Secureworks Blog

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Use of the word "partner," "partnership" or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

Secureworks and Taegis are trademarks of Secureworks Corp.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date as of which such statement was made, whether to reflect changes in circumstances or our expectations, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Any future product, service, feature, benefit or related specification referenced in this press release are for information purposes only and are not commitments to deliver any technology or enhancement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-us-managed-detection-and-response-services-2021-assessment-301361579.html

SOURCE SecureWorks, Inc.