Micro Treasury Yield Futures Surpass 30,000 Contracts Traded

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Treasury Yield futures traded 32,247 contracts during the first week and open interest reached 3,296 contracts.

"We're pleased with the early support we've seen from clients and market participants for our new Micro Treasury Yield futures contracts during their first week of trading," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "Micro Yield futures complement our robust suite of U.S. Treasury futures and options, and are our first contracts to reference the yield of on-the-run Treasury securities. This means that market participants of all sizes who want to gain exposure to, or more precisely hedge against, U.S. Treasury auction issuance, now have a tool with growing liquidity to help them achieve those objectives."

Since their August 16 launch, more than 30 participants have traded across Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures, including 27,819 Micro 10-Year Yield futures contracted traded.

The introduction of Micro Treasury Yield futures comes at a time when U.S. Treasury risk management remains very important for market participants, with U.S. Treasury market issuance reaching $11.5 trillion in 2021 year to date through July. At the same time, average daily volume in CME Group's U.S. Treasury futures and options increased 82% and 88% respectively during July.

Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures are sized at $10 per basis point of yield, and are cash settled to the newly created BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury benchmarks. The contracts are listed on and subject to the rules of the CBOT. For more information on Micro Yield futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/yieldfutures.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

favicon.png?sn=AQ84837&sd=2021-08-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-treasury-yield-futures-surpass-30-000-contracts-traded-301361707.html

SOURCE CME Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ84837&Transmission_Id=202108241018PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ84837&DateId=20210824
