Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys African Gold Acquisition Corp, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: AGAC, BRIVU, INSE, DVN, VRA, CLBR.U, SNCR, WARR, BRPM, ROCR, IMBI, RLGY, LAAAU, HEES, GOLD, NGD, TMTS, OCA, ROCRU,

AGAC, BRIVU, INSE, DVN, VRA, CLBR.U, SNCR, WARR, BRPM, ROCR, IMBI, RLGY, LAAAU, HEES, GOLD, NGD, TMTS, OCA, ROCRU, Added Positions: ENFA, SILJ, XPER, LSEA, GSL, PLAB, SD, NOG, SXC,

ENFA, SILJ, XPER, LSEA, GSL, PLAB, SD, NOG, SXC, Reduced Positions: RILY, AGAC.U, BXC, BRPMU, VPG, BW, CULP, PDCE, GDX, DELL, SIC,

RILY, AGAC.U, BXC, BRPMU, VPG, BW, CULP, PDCE, GDX, DELL, SIC, Sold Out: LAZY, ECOM, WARR.U, SQNS, SMSI, TPH, ET, SPRT, HL,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys African Gold Acquisition Corp, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vera Bradley Inc, sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokomis+capital%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 1,283,305 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 468,502 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 572,228 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 209,759 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.28% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 640,683 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.614000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,407,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 1,187,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 418,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 131,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vera Bradley Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 287,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 329,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 138,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Landsea Homes Corp by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 316,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 224.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 330,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $22.59.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85.