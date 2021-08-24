Logo
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys African Gold Acquisition Corp, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys African Gold Acquisition Corp, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Vera Bradley Inc, sells B. Riley Financial Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokomis+capital%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.
  1. Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 1,283,305 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  2. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 468,502 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.91%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 572,228 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  4. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 209,759 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.28%
  5. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 640,683 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.614000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 1,407,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 1,187,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 418,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 131,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vera Bradley Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 287,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colombier Acquisition Corp (CLBR.U)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Colombier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFA)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 329,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 211.21%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 138,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Landsea Homes Corp by 57.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 316,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Photronics Inc (PLAB)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Photronics Inc by 224.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $3.58 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 330,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $22.59.

Sold Out: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73.

Sold Out: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The sale prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36.

Sold Out: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. Also check out:

