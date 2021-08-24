New Feature: Aggregated Stats Chart

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Feature: Aggregated Stats Chart

GuruFocus has created a new chart

Author's Avatar
Misaosama
Aug 24, 2021

Summary

  • A brief introduction to our newest feature.
Article's Main Image

We are pleased to announce our new feature, the S&P 500 Aggregate chart, was just released. The chart provides overall statistical information for all the tickers of a particular index, like the S&P 500, or tickers derived from your own screener criteria.

You will find the chart under the "Screeners" menu at the top of the home page.

1428746662846840832.png

Once you select it, you will be redirected to the S&P 500 chart.

You can switch between two charts or to different indexes using the menu options on the left. By clicking “Active Filter,” you can see the stats of the stocks from your customized screener. For more details about “View” and “Filters,” please go here.

1428746665795436544.png

Once you’ve selected the tickers you want, you can change the indicator. By default, day’s change will be used. The overall statistics are at the top, which are median and mean. We provide a variety of different indicators, so you are not limited to what you can view.

1428746668140052480.png

There is an advanced feature called the “Discrete Indicator,” which displays the distribution of stocks for each bar. For example, if the “Industry” option is selected, different industries will be marked with different colors, allowing you to see the representation for each sector.

1428746670560165888.png

If you want to see distributions for each industry, you can switch from “Default” to “Layer.” By doing so, each industry will be split into different distribution bar charts, as the image below shows.

1428746673819140096.png

You can also compare the real-time aggregate data with historical data. We provide some shortcut time periods, but you may also select any month from the past five years. The historical data bar is displayed as a darker color. The real-time/past stats are displayed at the top. The Comparison feature can be combined with the Discrete Indicator.

1428746676809678848.png

If you have any suggestions or encounter any unexpected issues, please click the “Feedback” button at the top of the chart to report it.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment