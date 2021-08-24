MIG Capital, LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, RH

- New Purchases: UBER, DBRG, INTU, LOCO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BLL,
- Reduced Positions: AWI, RH, SCHW, LBTYK, TV, CRM, GSAT, WMS, EPAY, PYPL, DT,
- Sold Out: SNOW, WPF,
- Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) - 5,524,865 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 502,265 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 888,233 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 170,140 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Groupon Inc (GRPN) - 1,355,920 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.698800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 1,070,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,577,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $553.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 23,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO)
MIG Capital, LLC initiated holding in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 440,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 174,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
MIG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 565,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
MIG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16.
