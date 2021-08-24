Logo
Long Pond Capital, LP Buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Long Pond Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Pond Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Long Pond Capital, LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Long Pond Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+pond+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Long Pond Capital, LP
  1. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 1,322,648 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  2. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 3,525,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 3,479,972 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.14%
  4. Equity Residential (EQR) - 2,053,707 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19%
  5. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 907,513 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,139,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2215.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 45,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,608,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,340,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 645,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $354.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 3,479,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $145.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 816,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 190.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,816,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,592,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,727,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 430,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Long Pond Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Long Pond Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Long Pond Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Long Pond Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Long Pond Capital, LP keeps buying
