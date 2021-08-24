Long Pond Capital, LP Buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Sells American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust

New Purchases: BALY, BKNG, NTST, STAG, KRC, SBAC, BOWX, FWAC, GLPI, COMP,

Added Positions: LVS, EXPE, MLCO, SRC, EQR, AIV, HLT, SUI, TSIBU, FMX, VNET, FWAA,

Reduced Positions: AMH, FR, CPT, INVH, AVB, JBGS, GDS, ELS, HGV, WH, DIA, MSGS, FPH,

Sold Out: STAY, QTS, NNN, MAA, CONE, PHM, VICI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Netstreit Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Expedia Group Inc, sells American Homes 4 Rent, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Camden Property Trust, Invitation Homes Inc, Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Pond Capital, LP. As of 2021Q2, Long Pond Capital, LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 1,322,648 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 3,525,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 3,479,972 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.14% Equity Residential (EQR) - 2,053,707 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19% Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) - 907,513 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,139,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2215.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 45,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 3,608,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,340,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 645,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $354.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 107,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 3,479,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $145.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 816,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 190.90%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,816,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,592,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,727,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 430,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Long Pond Capital, LP sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.