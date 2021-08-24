Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural Zero Trust Network Access Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural Zero Trust Network Access Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Analyst report states "[Palo Alto Networks] is a good fit for organizations seeking a hybrid of SaaS and on-premises software."

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Q3 2021 report.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 15 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for the report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on 10 criteria grouped by current offering and strategy. The company's Prisma® Access received the highest possible score for 7 out of the 10 criteria.

According to the evaluation: "Prisma Access can be self-hosted, consumed as a SaaS, or used in hybrid combinations. The vendor's support for authenticating and authorizing third parties is superior to other ZTNA solutions. The solution can protect TCP- and UDP-based applications in addition to standard web apps." The Forrester evaluation asserts that the offering "is a good fit for organizations seeking a hybrid of SaaS and on-premises software. Prisma Access excels at securing the nonweb applications that are so common in complex on-prem environments."

"As one of the first vendors to embrace Zero Trust, we are delighted to have Prisma Access recognized as a leader by Forrester in the first ZTNA New Wave report. At Palo Alto Networks, our strategy is to continue leading the industry in how to secure the hybrid workforce and keep our customers safe.," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, firewall as a platform at Palo Alto Networks. "To us, this evaluation validates our belief that the core Zero Trust Network Access promise of user, device, and app-based access to all enterprise and SaaS apps, when combined with safeguarding enterprise data and preventing malicious activity, are essential components of a complete SASE platform. With our unique approach to SASE, we provide customers with a solution that delivers convergence without compromise, with comprehensive best-in-class security and providing an exceptional user experience. We look forward to continuing to enable and protect our customers with our comprehensive approach."

The 7 criteria where Forrester recognized Palo Alto Networks as differentiated included deployment flexibility, non-web and legacy apps, ecosystem integration, device security support, security inspection, planned enhancements, and product and services support.

Please read our blog and view the full report here.

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks ZTNA offering, visit our Prisma Access website.

About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

palo_alto_networks_logo_2015.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF84897&sd=2021-08-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-positioned-as-a-leader-in-inaugural-zero-trust-network-access-report-by-leading-independent-research-firm-301361808.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF84897&Transmission_Id=202108241214PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF84897&DateId=20210824
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment